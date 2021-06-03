CBSE Latest News: Supreme Court grants two weeks' time to finalise evaluation criteria

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday granted two weeks’ time to the Centre, CBSE, ICSE to inform the court of the criteria for declaring the result for Class 12 students. The top court welcomed the Centre’s decision to cancel the Central Board of Secondary Education’s Class 12 Board examinations amid the coronavirus crisis but enquired about the principle to be applied to devise evaluation criteria to prepare results.

Get Regular Updates about CBSE 12th Board Exams via SMS/E-mail. Click here to Subscribe

“We are happy that the government cancelled the exam, but what is the principle you are going to apply?” the bench asked.

The Centre wants two weeks to inform the court of the methodology adopted for declaring 12th results. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) sought four weeks to frame evaluation criteria but the bench pointed out that that would delay the process for students hoping to study abroad.

Justice Khanwilkar heading a two-judge bench said, "Four weeks is long because students want admission in foreign universities. Do not bargain, it will affect the students and do it in two weeks."

Petitioner Mamta Sharma raised the issue of cancellation of Class 12 exams by state boards across the country, arguing that around 1.2 crore students will be affected.

Supreme Court assured Ms Sharma that issues of students community will be resolved. "Let us solve this issue first. Have patience. All issues and grievances of students community will be resolved," the bench said.

Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari adjourned the case by two weeks to allow CBSE and ICSE to submit their criteria for declaring the Class 12 results.

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 Board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to cancel the Class 12 board examinations this year in view of the COVID-19 situation.

In a high-level meeting chaired by PM Modi, it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

Attorney General (for CBSE) and CISCE lawyer had asked for time to define “well defined objective criteria for marks”.