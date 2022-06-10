  • Home
Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas Seeking Special Stray Round Of NEET PG 2021 Counselling

The Supreme Court said the decision of the government and the Medical Counselling Committee not to allow special stray round is in the interest of medical education and public health.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 10, 2022 12:22 pm IST
Supreme Court
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a batch of petitions seeking a special stray round of counselling to fill 1,456 seats in NEET-PG-21 which have remained vacant after the conduct of a stray round of counselling for All India Quota. A bench of Justices M R Shah and Aniruddha Bose said there cannot be any compromise with the quality of medical education which will affect public health.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course at All India & State level based on your  NEET PG Rank & Category Click Here
Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

The top court said the decision of the government and the Medical Counselling Committee not to allow special stray round is in the interest of medical education and public health. "When a conscious decision has been taken by the UOI and MCC for not conducting any special stray rounds of counselling, it cannot be considered arbitrary," the bench said.

ALSO READ | Supreme Court Pulls Up MCC Over 1,450 Vacant Seats In NEET-PG 2021, Says It Leads To Dearth Of Doctors

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) had informed the top court on Wednesday that it has concluded four rounds of online counselling for NEET-PG-21 and it cannot fill 1,456 seats by conducting a special stray round of counselling as the software stands closed.

The petitions had been filed by doctors who appeared in NEET-PG 2021-22 examination and participated in Rounds 1 and 2 of the All India Quota (AIQ) Counselling and State Quota Counselling which was followed by All India Mop-Up and State Mop-Up Rounds and concluded on May 7 by the MCC post the All India Stray Vacancy Round.

