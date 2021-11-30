  • Home
Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone DNB/DrNB Final Exams

SC bench observed that the deferment of exam is entirely the decision of exam conducting body and the court will not intervene in the matter

Nov 30, 2021

Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Postpone DNB/DrNB Final Exams
DNB/ DrNB final exams are scheduled to be held from December 16 to 19
Image credit: PTI/ FILE
New Delhi:

DNB/DrNB Final Exams 2021: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a writ petition to postpone DNB/ DrNB final exams scheduled to be conducted from December 16 to 19. The bench of justices DY Chandrachud, AS Bopanna and Vikram Nath observed that the deferment of exam is entirely the decision of exam conducting body and the court will not intervene in the matter. "How can we postpone exams? There would be thousands of other students who would have prepared", the court observed, as per reports.

The writ petitions filed by four doctors sought extension of the exam dates as they were in Covid-19 duty. Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde submitted, "These are doctors who have served right through Covid. We are not asking for postponement of practicals. But to get to the practicals we have to go through a mountain of theory. What we need is a little breathing space. I am not speaking in terms of rights or wrongs."

Meanwhile, in an another verdict, the top court dismissed a writ petition seeking deletion of a question in Physics section, alleging translation error. The Centre informed the top court that a three-member panel constituted by the Centre could not find any discrepancy in the question asked.

The bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna observed that as the question is from physics, the court has to go with the panel's recommendation. "We would have looked more into it if it was a law paper. But least of all if its Physics. We have to draw the line.It would be beyond the remit of this court to indulge in this exercise. The panel of experts has submitted their opinion. We are unable to interfere. We dismiss it," the bench observed.

Supreme Court NEET UG 2021
