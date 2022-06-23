  • Home
  • Education
  • NEET SS 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Add In-Service Quota Seats Surrendered By Tamil Nadu

NEET SS 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Add In-Service Quota Seats Surrendered By Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to add 92 in-service quota seats of NEET super specialty 2021 surrendered by Tamil Nadu in the newly added seats.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 23, 2022 5:11 pm IST
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science View More
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

RELATED NEWS

NEET SS 2021 Counselling: MCC Declares Special Mop-Up Round Provisional Result
NEET SS 2021: MCC Announces Special Mop-up Round Counselling Schedule
NEET SS 2022 Postponed; NBE To Announce Revised Schedule Soon
Supreme Court Refuses To Interfere With Cut-Off Marks For NEET Super-Speciality Courses
NEET SS Counselling 2021: Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result Declared At Mcc.nic.in
NEET SS 2021 Round 2 Counselling Provisional Result Declared, How To Check
NEET SS 2021: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Add In-Service Quota Seats Surrendered By Tamil Nadu
Supreme Court
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to add 92 in-service quota seats of NEET super specialty 2021 surrendered by Tamil Nadu in the newly added seats and make them available to all candidates irrespective of their joining in earlier rounds.

A vacation bench of Justices C T Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia said the top court on May 9 had allowed mop-up round for all the unfilled/stray/vacant super-speciality seats subject to the condition that any doctor who had joined seats earlier will not be allowed to join.

“We cannot go against the judgement. When there's a specific direction, we cannot. When the law is laid down by this court, now merely because you're not a party to the judgement...

“We don't think that we should proceed with the contentions raised by the petitioner any further in light of order passed by this court...We have no hesitation to hold that petitioner is not entitled to seek such prayer in this direction. In short, such writ petition must fail and is dismissed,” the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Kaviyarasan M P and others seeking a direction to add 92 in-service quota seats of NEET super speciality 2021 surrendered by Tamil Nadu in the newly added seats and make them available to all candidates irrespective of their joining in earlier rounds.

On May 9, 2022 the counsel appearing on behalf of Tamil Nadu had told the apex court that the 92 unfilled seats of the in-service quota of the State shall be surrendered this year to the All India Quota (AIQ).

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati had stated that a mop up round will be held for completing the process of admission to super specialty medical courses, occasioned by the surrender of 92 seats by Tamil Nadu to the AIQ.

The top court had then said, “The mop up round shall be held for all the unfilled/stray/vacant super specialty seats subject to the condition that any doctor who has joined a seat in the earlier round shall not be eligible for participating in the mop up round. Since the mop round is being held, a suitable extension of time may be granted for completing the admissions.”

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty Supreme Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Shift 2 Exam Begins; Check Paper Analysis, Students, Teachers' Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2022 Live: NTA JEE Main Shift 2 Exam Begins; Check Paper Analysis, Students, Teachers' Reactions
NEET SS 2021 Counselling: MCC Declares Special Mop-Up Round Provisional Result
NEET SS 2021 Counselling: MCC Declares Special Mop-Up Round Provisional Result
MHT CET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Know How To Edit Application Form
MHT CET 2022 Application Correction Window Opens, Know How To Edit Application Form
NEST 2022 Answer Key Out; Here's How To Raise Objections
NEST 2022 Answer Key Out; Here's How To Raise Objections
JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis: 'Easy Paper'; Check Students' Feedback On B. Arch/ B. Planning
JEE Main 2022 Paper Analysis: 'Easy Paper'; Check Students' Feedback On B. Arch/ B. Planning
.......................... Advertisement ..........................