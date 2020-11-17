Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Waiver Of CBSE Board Exam Fees

  • Home
The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to CBSE and the Delhi Government to waive Class 10 and Class 12 board exam fees in the current academic year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 17, 2020 12:23 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court today refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to CBSE and the Delhi Government to waive Class 10 and Class 12 board exam fees in the current academic year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah dismissed the petition filed by NGO 'Social Jurist' against the September 28 order of the Delhi High Court.

The Supreme Court Bench has asked the counsel to approach the appropriate authority. "How can the court direct the government to do this? You should give a representation to the government...Dismissed," the bench said.

The Delhi High Court had asked the AAP government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to treat the PIL filed by the NGO as a representation and take a decision "in accordance with law, rules, regulations and government policy applicable to the facts of the case" within three weeks.

Read || Delhi Government School Students Struggling To Pay CBSE Exam Fees

The NGO later moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the board and the Delhi Government to waive examination fees in view of the ongoing pandemic and consequent financial problems being faced by parents.

Meanwhile, students on social media are asking CBSE and the Education Ministry for “clarity” on when the exams will be held next year.

Read || With No Announcement Yet, Students Want “Clarity” On CBSE Board Exam 2021

Last year, CBSE released Class 10 and 12 board exam date sheets in January and conducted the exams in February-March. Citing safety concerns due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many have also asked the board to postpone exams.

The Delhi Government, in October, asked the CBSE not to hold exams next year before May. However, CBSE or the Education Ministry have not made any announcement yet on when the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will be conducted next year.

With PTI inputs

