Image credit: PTI/ FILE NEET 2021: Centre informs Supreme Court that panel of experts did not find any discrepancy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a writ petition seeking deletion of a question in Physics section of NEET-UG 2021 paper alleging translation error. A three-member panel constituted by centre informed the top court that they could not find any discrepancy in the question asked. As per the plea, the question put Hindi speaking students at a "disadvantageous position", jeopardising their future."

The bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna observed that as the question is from physics, the court has to go with panel's recommendation. "We would have looked more into it if it was a law paper. But least of all if its Physics. We have to draw the line. It would be beyond the remit of this court to indulge in this exercise. The panel of experts has submitted their opinion. We are unable to interfere. We dismiss it," the bench observed.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the the 3 experts panel by the centre- Professor from IIT Guwahati, one Prof from Delhi Technical University and one from another institution found no discrepancy in the alleged question in physics. "The answer is same whether for the English paper or for Hindi paper," SG informed court.

Meanwhile, the plea filed by the NEET-UG aspirants says that due to this omission, the candidates who attempted the question on the basis of the Hindi translation arrived at a different answer as compared to the candidates who attempted the question on the basis of the English question. "Hence discrepancy in the said question has put the Hindi Speaking students/states at a disadvantageous position pushing them back by thousands of years and jeopardising their future," the plea read.

NEET UG 2021 was conducted on September 12 and the result was declared on November 1. A total of 15,44,275 students appeared in the examination out of which, 8,70,074 students qualified the medical entrance examination.

Students who have qualified the exam will appear for the NEET 2021 counselling and they will be allotted seats in medical institutions across India. NEET Counselling dates are not released yet, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the counselling schedule at mcc.nic.in.