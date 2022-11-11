Supreme Court Directs All States, Union Territories To Complete NEET PG Round 2 Counselling By November 16

The Supreme Court of India on Friday, November 16, directed all States and Union Territories to complete the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 round 2 counselling by November 16. The Chief Justice of India, Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud head bench at the Supreme Court passed the order while hearing a contempt petition highlighting a complaint that the second round of NEET PG counselling is yet to be completed in the states of Karnataka and Bihar, while the mop-up round of MCC for All India Quota (AIQ) seats is already underway.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here



Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here Don't Miss: NEET PG Previous Year Sample/Question Papers. Free Download Browse: Quick Guide to NEET PG Exam, Admission, Seats, Fees and more. Download EBook



Click here for more Education News