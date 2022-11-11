- Home
- Education
- Supreme Court Directs All States, Union Territories To Complete NEET PG Round 2 Counselling By November 16
Supreme Court Directs All States, Union Territories To Complete NEET PG Round 2 Counselling By November 16
The Supreme Court of India on Friday, November 16, directed all States and Union Territories to complete the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 round 2 counselling by November 16.
The Supreme Court of India on Friday, November 16, directed all States and Union Territories to complete the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 round 2 counselling by November 16. The Chief Justice of India, Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud head bench at the Supreme Court passed the order while hearing a contempt petition highlighting a complaint that the second round of NEET PG counselling is yet to be completed in the states of Karnataka and Bihar, while the mop-up round of MCC for All India Quota (AIQ) seats is already underway.
Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here
Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here
Don't Miss: NEET PG Previous Year Sample/Question Papers. Free Download
Browse: Quick Guide to NEET PG Exam, Admission, Seats, Fees and more. Download EBook
Click here for more Education News
Sign In/Sign Up
We endeavor to keep you informed and help you choose the right Career path. Sign in and access our resources on Exams, Study Material, Counseling, Colleges etc.
Help us to help you.