Search
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Education
  • Supreme Court Directs All States, Union Territories To Complete NEET PG Round 2 Counselling By November 16

Supreme Court Directs All States, Union Territories To Complete NEET PG Round 2 Counselling By November 16

The Supreme Court of India on Friday, November 16, directed all States and Union Territories to complete the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 round 2 counselling by November 16.

Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 5:10 pm IST
Supreme Court Directs All States, Union Territories To Complete NEET PG Round 2 Counselling By November 16
State's NEET PG 2022 round 2 counselling

The Supreme Court of India on Friday, November 16, directed all States and Union Territories to complete the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 round 2 counselling by November 16. The Chief Justice of India, Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud head bench at the Supreme Court passed the order while hearing a contempt petition highlighting a complaint that the second round of NEET PG counselling is yet to be completed in the states of Karnataka and Bihar, while the mop-up round of MCC for All India Quota (AIQ) seats is already underway.

Recommended: Check your admission chances in MD/MS/Diploma course & Make college- Specialization preference list for All India & State counseling process Click Here

Latest: Check your admission chances in DNB programs available in Hospitals & all India Colleges based on your rank, Click Here

Don't Miss: NEET PG Previous Year Sample/Question Papers. Free Download

Browse: Quick Guide to NEET PG Exam, Admission, Seats, Fees and more. Download EBook

Click here for more Education News

Top Exams

Top Courses

Top Colleges

Popular Universities

Resources

Study Abroad