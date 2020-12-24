  • Home
  • Education
  • Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Reservation Policy Of Medical College In Daman

Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Reservation Policy Of Medical College In Daman

The petitioner was seeking admission in Namo Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa, but did not qualify for the domicile criteria because she studied from Class 1 to Class 6 and not from Class 8 to Class 12 in Daman.

Education | ANI | Updated: Dec 24, 2020 1:08 pm IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

‘Visva Bharati Is Source Of Constant Energy To Country’: PM Narendra Modi At Centenary Celebration
North Orissa University Renamed After Mayurbhanj Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo
DU Approves Supernumerary Quota; Teachers, Student Groups Allege Move Aimed At Corruption
100 Years Of Visva-Bharati University: PM Narendra Modi To Address Students, Teachers Today
MIT App Of The Month: 9-Year-Old Student Awarded For Medical Mobile Application
Madhya Pradesh Online Yoga Event: School Education Minister Felicitated Students
Supreme Court Declines Plea Against Reservation Policy Of Medical College In Daman
SC Declines Plea Against Reservation Policy Of Daman Medical College
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea against the reservation policy implemented by the first medical college of Daman granting quota to students who studied from Class 8 to Class 12 in Daman.

A Bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Hemant Gupta while refusing to entertain the plea said policy decision cannot be ordinarily interfered with. The petitioner student Muskan Samir Modasia was seeking admission in Namo Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa, saying she has studied in Daman from Classes 1 to 6.

The petitioner did not qualify for the domicile criteria because she studied from Class 1 to Class 6 and not from Class 8 to Class 12 in Daman.

The petitioner called the policy "discriminatory".

During the hearing, Justice Banerjee said it is a policy decision where both the board exams need to be passed from Daman. You only studied in primary classes and then you moved out, the Supreme Court Bench said.

Its a reverse proposition you are arguing, the Bench said while rejecting the plea.

The petitioner claimed for obtaining a priority in admission to the MBBS course in any one of the 58 seats reserved for candidates of Daman and Diu in Namo Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa.

The Bombay High Court had also rejected the petition earlier.

Click here for more Education News
NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute, Silvassa Reservation roster Daman and Diu
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021: How To Prepare For New Exam Pattern And Marking Scheme
JEE Main 2021: How To Prepare For New Exam Pattern And Marking Scheme
Kerala Plus Two Board Exam Schedule Released
Kerala Plus Two Board Exam Schedule Released
‘Visva Bharati Is Source Of Constant Energy To Country’: PM Narendra Modi At Centenary Celebration
‘Visva Bharati Is Source Of Constant Energy To Country’: PM Narendra Modi At Centenary Celebration
North Orissa University Renamed After Mayurbhanj Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo
North Orissa University Renamed After Mayurbhanj Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo
Maharashtra Boy Sets Guinness World Record In Table Tennis
Maharashtra Boy Sets Guinness World Record In Table Tennis
.......................... Advertisement ..........................