Supreme court has adjourned the hearing of UGC final exam plea to August 10

Supreme Court has adjourned the matter pertaining to final year exams. The top court will now her the UGC matter on August 10.

The top court has also asked Maharashtra government to submit its decision on cancellation of final year exams under the Disaster Management Act. The court has also asked Home Ministry to clarify its stand on the cancellation of final year exams.

Centre, in response, has said that it will make its stand clear on the exams latest by Monday and that students should prepare for the exams meanwhile.

Supreme Court was hearing multiple petitions which challenged UGC's revised guidelines on final semester exams. The UGC's revised guidelines were framed on the basis of an expert committee's recommendations which suggested that final semester exams should be conducted by the end of September in online or offline or blended mode.

The revised guidelines were not received favorably by many students' and teachers' outfits across the country.

Meanwhile, several states like Delhi and Maharashtra announced the cancellation of the final year exams. On the other hand state like Madhya Pradesh and Telangana have announced schedule for the final year or semester exam.

UGC had also released a report on the status of the final exams and said that out of 818 universities, 603 have either already conducted the exams or are preparing to conduct exams.