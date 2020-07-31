  • Home
  • Education
  • Supreme Court Asks Centre To Clarify Stand On Final Year Exam, Hearing Postponed To August 10

Supreme Court Asks Centre To Clarify Stand On Final Year Exam, Hearing Postponed To August 10

Supreme Court has adjourned the matter pertaining to final year exams. The top court will now her the UGC matter on August 10.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 31, 2020 1:41 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

UGC Asks Universities To Organize Sanskrit Day Events
Centre's Skill-Based Education Programme Gets ''Good Response'' In Goa
No Language Is Being Imposed In The New National Education Policy: K Kasturirangan
TBSE To Announce Tripura HS Result 2020 Today For Over 27,000 Students
TN 11th Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Plus One Result To Be Announced Today At 9:30 AM
All India Bar Examination Postponed
Supreme Court Asks Centre To Clarify Stand On Final Year Exam, Hearing Postponed To August 10
Supreme court has adjourned the hearing of UGC final exam plea to August 10
New Delhi:

Supreme Court has adjourned the matter pertaining to final year exams. The top court will now her the UGC matter on August 10.

The top court has also asked Maharashtra government to submit its decision on cancellation of final year exams under the Disaster Management Act. The court has also asked Home Ministry to clarify its stand on the cancellation of final year exams.

Centre, in response, has said that it will make its stand clear on the exams latest by Monday and that students should prepare for the exams meanwhile.

Supreme Court was hearing multiple petitions which challenged UGC's revised guidelines on final semester exams. The UGC's revised guidelines were framed on the basis of an expert committee's recommendations which suggested that final semester exams should be conducted by the end of September in online or offline or blended mode.

The revised guidelines were not received favorably by many students' and teachers' outfits across the country.

Meanwhile, several states like Delhi and Maharashtra announced the cancellation of the final year exams. On the other hand state like Madhya Pradesh and Telangana have announced schedule for the final year or semester exam.

UGC had also released a report on the status of the final exams and said that out of 818 universities, 603 have either already conducted the exams or are preparing to conduct exams.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC) university exams Supreme Court (SC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IISc UG Admission 2020: Apply For BSc Programme Till August 6
IISc UG Admission 2020: Apply For BSc Programme Till August 6
UGC Asks Universities To Organize Sanskrit Day Events
UGC Asks Universities To Organize Sanskrit Day Events
Tamil Nadu 11th Result Declared; 96.04 Per Cent Pass: Live Updates
Tamil Nadu 11th Result Declared; 96.04 Per Cent Pass: Live Updates
Centre's Skill-Based Education Programme Gets ''Good Response'' In Goa
Centre's Skill-Based Education Programme Gets ''Good Response'' In Goa
Tripura Board Class 12 Result Declared, 80.80 Per Cent Pass
Tripura Board Class 12 Result Declared, 80.80 Per Cent Pass
.......................... Advertisement ..........................