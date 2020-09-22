Supreme Court Asks CBSE To Release Compartment Exam Result At The Earliest

The Supreme Court has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today to declare the Class 10, 12 compartment exam result at the earliest. The exams have started today and will continue till September 29. Over 2 lakh students are sitting for the exam.

The top court was hearing petitions seeking an extension of the deadline for college admissions because of delayed compartmental exams and declaration of the results.

“Try to declare the results of the compartmental exam at the earliest,” the Supreme Court said to CBSE and asked the University Grants Commission (UGC) to work together with the Board to help these students in getting admission to colleges.

“CBSE and UGC must coordinate to ensure students passing out of compartment exam get admission in colleges in the current academic year. The academic career of 2 lakh students cannot be hampered,” the top court added.

The Supreme court asked the UGC not to release the academic calendar till September 24, the date of the next hearing.

“Around 2 lakh students appearing in the compartmental examination. It is not a small number. This is an exceptional year, and we have to work out a solution,” the Supreme Court said.

In response to the same, UGC said to the Supreme Court, “Cut-off date for admission is the end of October and if CBSE declares compartment exam results before that, students will be able to get admission.”

Senior Advocate Vivek Tanka appearing for the petitioners argued that around 2 lakh students appearing in compartment exam and if CBSE declares the results late, then these students will not get admission in colleges and the top court must intervene.

He said that the CBSE compartment exam began today and will go on till September 29.

Supreme Court will take up the case on September 24, 2020.