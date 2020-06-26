CBSE's assessment scheme has been approved by Supreme Court, and result in mid-July

The Supreme Court today approved the CBSE's assessment scheme to give marks to students for the cancelled Class 12 board exams. The board will prepare results for pending subjects on the basis of exams that have already been conducted and internal assessment performance. The Class 12 exam results will be declared by July 15, the CBSE said.

Class 10 and Class 12 exams will not be held for remaining papers and the board may allow students to appear for the exam at a later date when the situation is conducive.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by a group of parents who sought to cancel the remaining exams for Class 12 students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, requesting that the results be announced based on internal assessment and assignments which has been done already as well as exams already conducted.

A similar relief was sought by the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) board too.

The centre and the CBSE, represented in the court by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said the assessment scheme will consider marks achieved by students in last three papers of board exams.

As per the assessment scheme, results of Class 10 and 12 students, who have completed all their exams, will be declared based on their performances in the exams. "For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," news agency PTI quoted CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj as saying. "For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," he said.

The three-judge bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna today also turned down a suggestion to fix a deadline for students to decide whether they want to sit for the optional exams or not. The court observed that the CBSE can even decide in the future not to hold the optional exams for Class 12.

The CBSE also took note of the cancellation of a few exams in northeast Delhi because of the violence in the region earlier this year and has decided to take into account internal exams to assess performances.

Schools and colleges across the country have been closed and exams postponed since March when the government announced the nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.