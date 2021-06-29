Supreme Court Allows CA Exams, Asks To Consider 'Opt Out Option'

Final decision on ICAI CA exam tomorrow

While hearing the three separate petitions on ICAI exams today, the Supreme Court of India gave a go-ahead to the ICAI exams scheduled from July 5. The top court has also asked the institute to consider opt-out options for those students affected by Covid. The institute said that the Supreme Court suggestions will be implemented and the apex court will hear the plea on ICAI CA aspirants’ for final disposal tomorrow.

CA Final, Inter, IPC and PQC exams are scheduled between July 5 and July 20, 2021, and the CA Foundation exams from July 24 to July 30.

The Supreme Court today has also directed the institute to nominate the authority who can certify a candidate has COVID related issues for opting out.

The institute in the Supreme Court hearing on June 28, said that the CA exams cannot be “postponed or deferred”, as the Covid cases across the country have decreased substantially, adding it is the right time to conduct the exam for those aspiring to be CAs.

The institute in its note shared on Monday, June 28, to the Supreme Court said that the CA exams are professional and cannot be compared with board exams including CBSE and therefore cannot be deferred or cancelled in the interest of the CA aspirants.

