Supreme Court to hear CBSE Class 12th cancellation plea on Monday, May 31

The Supreme Court has adjourned the plea seeking cancellation of Class 12 exams of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to Monday. The plea had also sought an alternative "objective methodology" to arrive at the Class 12 result within a specific timeframe. A bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was considering a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Mamta Sharma. The bench asked the petitioner to serve the advance copy of the petition to CBSE and CISCE and listed the matter on May 31 at 11 am.

Raising concern over the safety of lakhs of students, the plea said that the students might be exposed to Covid infection if they are to appear in the examinations amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases.

Around 300 students of Class 12 have also sent a letter petition to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to quash the decision of the CBSE to hold physical conduct of examination amid pandemic. Students ask Supreme Court to direct the government to provide an alternative assessment scheme.

On May 23, in a meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and state education ministers and secretaries, the Ministry of Education had asked the states and union territories to submit detailed suggestions by May 25 on the two proposals discussed in a high-level meeting.

The CBSE has proposed conducting the exams between July 15-August 26 and the result to be declared in September.

The board also proposed two options: conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled.

"We have received the suggestions and feedbacks from more states. There was broad consensus among the states that exams should be conducted. As stated by the minister earlier, an informed and collaborative decision will be announced by June 1," a senior Education Ministry official told the news agency PTI.