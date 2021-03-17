Supported By Alumnus, IIT Delhi Establishes Chair For Photonics

Image credit: IIT Delhi Supported by Dr Ramadas Pillai, a 1985 batch alumnus, IIT Delhi establishes chair for Photonics

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has established Prof Ajoy K Ghatak Chair for Photonics. Dr Ramadas Pillai, a 1985 batch alumnus of the institute, has endowed the chair.

Photonics is the “physical science of light (photon) generation, detection, and manipulation through emission, transmission, modulation, signal processing, switching, amplification, and sensing”.

Prof Ghatak did his MSc from the University of Delhi, PhD from Cornell University and was a Research Associate at Brookhaven National Laboratory. He joined IIT Delhi in 1966 and retired as an Emeritus Professor of Physics in 2007.

Prof Ghatak has authored over 170 research papers and several books including the undergraduate text Optics. He has received several awards for his contributions to the field.

Accepting the honor, Prof Ghatak said, “This extraordinary news is truly overwhelming, and I am filled with extreme gratitude towards Dr Pillai for his amazing generosity and to IIT Delhi for honoring me with this wonderful gift. I accept this honor with great appreciation.”

Dr Anurag Sharma, Professor of Physics at IIT Delhi said, “An outstanding teacher and researcher, Professor Ghatak has inspired generations of students and scientists. I have been fortunate to have him as my mentor for over four and a half decades and continue to learn from him. The Chair in Photonics in his name endowed by Dr Ramadas Pillai is a great gesture and will go a long way in perpetuating the inspiration for many more generations to come. It is a wonderful way to honour one’s teacher.”

Dr Pillai , who endowed the chair said, “I am fortunate to represent all those students over generations who got inspired and influenced by Prof Ghatak as a teacher and mentor. This is a humble guru dakshina from all of us.”