Super 30 founder and noted mathematician Anand Kumar will be the expert at popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on Monday's episode. Mr Kumar will be the expert on Episodes 51, 61 and 62 of the 12th edition of KBC.

Patna City:

Super 30 founder and noted mathematician Anand Kumar will be the expert at popular quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on Monday's episode. Mr Kumar will be the expert on Episodes 51, 61 and 62 of the 12th edition of KBC hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, a Super 30 statement said.

In 2017, he had participated in KBC as a contestant and won Rs 25 lakh. Mr Kumar had also helped Mr Bachchan in preparing for his role in the film 'Aarakshan'.

"It is always a pleasure to be in the company of Amitabh," he said. Started in 2002, Super 30 provides meritorious wards of rickshaw pullers, farm labourers, housemaids and other deprived sections of society free fooding, lodging and education every year to help them make big in life by clearing the admission test for IIT (Indian Institute of Technology).

A biopic on the Super 30 founder starring actor Hrithik Roshan was a big success, with eight states declaring it tax free.

