'Super 30' Founder Anand Kumar Gets Award For Imparting Mathematical Knowledge To Poor Students

'Super 30' founder and mathematician Anand Kumar was conferred the 'Sarabhai Teacher Scientist National Honorary Award 2021' by the National Council of Teacher Scientist (NCTS).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 6, 2021 4:32 pm IST | Source: PTI

Anand Kumar was conferred the 'Sarabhai Teacher Scientist National Honorary Award 2021'
Allahabad:

'Super 30' founder and mathematician Anand Kumar was conferred the 'Sarabhai Teacher Scientist National Honorary Award 2021' by the National Council of Teacher Scientist (NCTS) for making mathematics easy to learn and coaching the underprivileged students to succeed in the IIT exams, the organisers said here on Monday.

Kumar, a native of Bihar, who has been coaching underprivileged students since nearly two decades for JEE-Advanced, the entrance exam for the Indian Institutes of Technology, was also awarded the life membership of the organisation during a virtual event held on the occasion of the Teachers' Day on Sunday, NCTS Chairman Chandramouli Joshi said in a statement.

The Delhi-headquartered NCTS was floated by the Gujarat-based Raman Science And Technology Foundation, a registered trust, with an aim to develop and nurture scientific temper among teachers.

Kumar thanked the award organisers and said in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the underprivileged sections the most, he is now trying to reach out to more and more people using technology.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

