Sundargarh Medical College Gets Approval Of National Medical Commission

The medical college under the Sambalpur University will now be ready to admit its first batch of students from the current academic session, fulfilling the state government's vision of promoting medical education in the tribal-dominated district, District Collector Parag Gavali said on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 20, 2022 10:48 am IST | Source: PTI

Bhubaneshwar:

The National Medical Commission has approved 100 MBBS seats for the newly-constructed Government Medical College in Odisha's Sundargarh district, an official said. The medical college under the Sambalpur University will now be ready to admit its first batch of students from the current academic session, fulfilling the state government's vision of promoting medical education in the tribal-dominated district, District Collector Parag Gavali said on Friday.

"Health sector in Sundargarh will get a major boost with the starting of this medical college," Mr Gavali said in a statement. Spread over 21 acres, the six-storey 500-bed super speciality hospital is equipped with advanced classrooms and laboratories in various departments for imparting quality teaching and conducting practicals.

It has an adequate number of ICU beds, advanced diagnostic labs, modern operation theatres and its own oxygen plant. The hospital promotes use of unconventional energy with its roof-top solar panel set up. The hostels can accommodate 480 male and female students. In the letter to the dean, the NMC made it mandatory to develop a biometric attendance and a website to display all the information of the college, courses offered, faculty available and students joined.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Education News National Medical Commission (NMC)
