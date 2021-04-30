Summer Vacation In Manipur Schools Begins Tomorrow

Manipur schools to shut down for summer vacations

The Manipur state schools will be closing down from tomorrow for a month-long summer vacation ending May 31. The state government took this decision in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The School Education commissioner of Manipur, T Ranjit Singh had instructed the state schools to make arrangements to hold online classes during the vacation.

All the government, aided and private schools affiliated to the Board of Secondary Education Manipur and Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur will remain closed for the entire month. The schools authorities had been asked to ensure at least four to five staff members (teaching and non-teaching) to attend the school during this period to take care of the official duties.

Further the schools will have to have to hold online classes as the government said in a notification that “To ensure that necessary arrangement/preparations are made for commencement/resumption of online teaching/learning exercise on re-opening of classes of the summer vacation or until further order whichever is earlier”.

As of April 29, Manipur had reported 314 fresh COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths taking the death toll to 31, 315, as reported by PTI.

The government later declared ‘Greater Imphal’ as a containment zone for 7 days.

More than 5 states including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and West Bengal have announced early summer vacations for their respective government and private schools

Rajasthan schools have been shut from April 22 to June 6 as part of the one-and a half month long summer break.