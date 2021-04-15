Summer Vacation In Delhi Schools Till June 30

Image credit: Shutterstock The new academic session at Delhi schools started on April 1 (representational photo)

The Delhi Government today released the list of holidays for the 2021-22 academic session, according to which March 11 to June 30 will be observed as summer vacation. However, June 28, 29 and 30 will be working days for teachers.

The Autumn Break will be from October 12 to 14, 2021 and the winter vacation will be from January 1 to 15, 2022.

Apart from these, government and private schools can observe six holidays, which will include two local and four restricted holidays, the order from Delhi’s Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

“During the vacation period, Heads of Schools are hereby authorized to call vacation staff as per requirement for any school related work (academic, admission, examination etc.) maintaining COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) and following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the Competent Authorities from time to time. The vacation staff called for the duty in the aforementioned period will be eligible for credit of Earned Leave as per CCS Leave Rules. 1972. The list of Restricted / Special holidays, proposed to be observed during 2021 will be approved by the concerned Zonal DDEs,” an official statement said.

The new academic session in Delhi schools started on April 1, with online teaching. The government had clarified that students of Classes 9 to 12 should not be called to school for classes or exams.

"It is clarified that no student of class 9 to 12 should be physically called to school for exams, practicals or any academic and non academic activity,” the DoE said.