  • Home
  • Education
  • Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology To Start New BTech, MTech Courses

Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology To Start New BTech, MTech Courses

The new BTech and MTech courses of the Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT) will run on self-financing mode.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 11, 2021 10:22 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IGNOU Launches Diploma In Value Education Programme
IIT Kharagpur's AI Study Finds 20% Of India Has Toxic Levels Of Arsenic In Groundwater
IIT Hyderabad-Incubated Startup To Launch Electric Motorcycle
AAP Teacher Association To Fight DU Polls
IIT-Gandhinagar Director Becomes International Member Of US National Academy Of Engineering
IIT Jammu, IIM Jammu Ink MoU To Improve Quality Of Education
Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology To Start New BTech, MTech Courses
Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology To Start New BTech, MTech Courses
Sambalpur:

The Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT), Burla, will start three new courses, BTech programme in Architecture and BTech in Planning besides MTech in Architecture from the next academic session, official sources said. Vice Chancellor of Sambalpur University, Sanjiv Mittal, informed about the plans of the university while speaking on the occasion of the 11th foundation day of the SUIIT, which is an autonomous constituent institute of Sambalpur University, Mr Mittal said a coordinator has already been assigned with the responsibility to start the work in this regard.

The courses will run on self-financing mode, he said. Once launched, SUIIT will be the second institute after Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Sambalpur area to offer courses in architecture. Similarly, SUIIT will be the first institute in Sambalpur area to offer a course in Planning.

Currently, SUIIT offers 11 courses including BTech, MTech, MCA, MSc and PhD. Around 700 students are studying in different courses in SUIIT, which functions from the premises of the Sambalpur University, now. Speaking to the students, Mr Mittal said, chase excellence and success will chase you. He said there is a huge demand for excellence in every sector, he added.

He also said the students will gain more knowledge than they require to get the certificate and acquire employability. The Vice Chancellor also said that the university would set up a Skill centre and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) had agreed to provide the fund for this purpose.

"Rs 8 crore to Rs 9 crore will be spent on the centre. We have also initiated dialogue with Odisha Skill Development Authority and Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) in this regard, he said. Director of SUIIT, Nihar Ranjan Satpathy said, the SUIIT has been included with the Sambalpur University for NAAC rating. Moreover, it has also been included in the sports council of the University, he said.

The SUIIT felicitated Jaya Kishor Pradhan of Attabira in Bargarh district, who hit the headlines after qualifying NEET and taking admission in MBBS course in the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at the age of 64.

Click here for more Education News
Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology, Burla MTech
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Released For February Session
JEE Main 2021 Admit Card Released For February Session
Online GMAT Exam To Now Have Analytical Writing Assessment Section
Online GMAT Exam To Now Have Analytical Writing Assessment Section
International Day Of Women And Girls In Science 2021: Significance, Theme
International Day Of Women And Girls In Science 2021: Significance, Theme
Rules Scrapping One-Year LLM Programme From 2022-2023: Bar Council Of India To Supreme Court
Rules Scrapping One-Year LLM Programme From 2022-2023: Bar Council Of India To Supreme Court
NEP 2020: Government Fact Check Refutes Claim On Scrapping Class 10 Board Exams
NEP 2020: Government Fact Check Refutes Claim On Scrapping Class 10 Board Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................