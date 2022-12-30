Sufficient Gap, JEE Main Considered: CBSE On Announcing Class 12 Exam Dates; Here's Stream-Wise Timetables
The board has prepared the CBSE board date sheet 2023 considering the sufficient gap between the two subjects and the competitive exams.
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 date sheet 2023 for Science, Arts and Commerce stream. The board has prepared the CBSE board date sheet 2023 considering the sufficient gap between two subjects which are offered to a student in both the classes as well as competitive examinations including JEE Main 2023.
The CBSE has stated in its release that Class 12 date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects examinations of a student fall on the same date. The board will conduct the Class 12 exam in the morning shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for most papers, while for some, the exam timing is 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Students will get 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper before writing.
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12: Science Exam Dates
|Date
|Subject(s)
|February 24, 2023
|English
|February 28, 2023
|Chemistry
|March 6, 2023
|Physics
|March 11, 2023
|Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
|March 16, 2023
|Biology
|March 23, 2023
|Informatics Practices, Computer Science
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12: Commerce Exam Dates
Date
Subject(s)
February 15, 2023
Entrepreneurship
February 23, 2023
Cost accounting
February 24, 2023
English
February 25, 2023
Marketing
February 27, 2023
Retail
March 1, 2023
Financial markets management
March 9, 2023
Legal studies
March 11, 2023
Mathematics
March 17, 2023
Economics
March 22, 2023
Salesmanship
March 25, 2023
Business studies, business administration
March 31, 2023
Accountancy
CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12: Arts Exam Dates
Date
Subject(s)
February 17, 2023
Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Manipuri, Kathakali, Banking, Horticulture
February 20, 2023
Hindi elective and core
February 21, 2023
Food production, office procedure and practices, design, data science
February 22, 2023
Early Childhood Care, Artificial Intelligence
February 23, 2023
Hindustani Music Voc, Hindustani Music Mel Ins, automotive, healthcare, cost accounting
February 24, 2023
English elective and core
February 25, 2023
Beauty & Wellness, Russian, marketing
February 27, 2023
Retail, Agriculture, multimedia
March 1, 2023
Bengali, financial markets management, typography, medical diagnostics, textile design
March 2, 2023
Geography
March 3, 2023
Yoga
March 4, 2023
Hindustani music vocal
March 9, 2023
Legal studies
March 10, 2023
Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Persian, Nepali, Limbo, Lepcha, Telugu Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Sanskrit core
March 11, 2023
Mathematics, applied mathematics
March 13, 2023
Physical education
March 14, 2023
Fashion studies
March 17, 2023
Economics
March 18, 2023
Painting, graphics, sculpture, applied art (commercial art)
March 20, 2023
Political Science
March 21, 2023
NCS, Information technology
March 22, 2023
Tourism, Air-conditioning & refrigeration
March 23, 2023
Information practices, computer science
March 28, 2023
Web application
March 29, 2023
History
April 1, 2023
Home Science
April 3, 2023
Sociology
April 4, 2023
Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic music vocal, Carnatic music mel ins, Carnatic music per ins mridangam, Knowledge tradition & practices of India, Urdu core, Front office operations, insurance, geospatial technology, electrical technology, taxation, mass media studies
April 5, 2023
Psychology