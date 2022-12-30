Sufficient Gap, JEE Main Considered: CBSE On Announcing Class 12 Exam Dates; Here's Stream-Wise Timetables

CBSE released Class 12 date sheet 2023 for Science, Arts and Commerce stream

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 date sheet 2023 for Science, Arts and Commerce stream. The board has prepared the CBSE board date sheet 2023 considering the sufficient gap between two subjects which are offered to a student in both the classes as well as competitive examinations including JEE Main 2023.

The CBSE has stated in its release that Class 12 date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects examinations of a student fall on the same date. The board will conduct the Class 12 exam in the morning shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for most papers, while for some, the exam timing is 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Students will get 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper before writing.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12: Science Exam Dates

Date Subject(s) February 24, 2023 English February 28, 2023 Chemistry March 6, 2023 Physics March 11, 2023 Mathematics, Applied Mathematics March 16, 2023 Biology March 23, 2023 Informatics Practices, Computer Science

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12: Commerce Exam Dates

Date Subject(s) February 15, 2023 Entrepreneurship February 23, 2023 Cost accounting February 24, 2023 English February 25, 2023 Marketing February 27, 2023 Retail March 1, 2023 Financial markets management March 9, 2023 Legal studies March 11, 2023 Mathematics March 17, 2023 Economics March 22, 2023 Salesmanship March 25, 2023 Business studies, business administration March 31, 2023 Accountancy

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12: Arts Exam Dates