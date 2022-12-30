  • Home
  • Education
  • Sufficient Gap, JEE Main Considered: CBSE On Announcing Class 12 Exam Dates; Here's Stream-Wise Timetables

Sufficient Gap, JEE Main Considered: CBSE On Announcing Class 12 Exam Dates; Here's Stream-Wise Timetables

The board has prepared the CBSE board date sheet 2023 considering the sufficient gap between the two subjects and the competitive exams.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 30, 2022 12:48 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Class 12 Datesheet Out; Complete Schedule Here
CBSE Announces Class 10, 12 Exam Dates For 2023 Boards
CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Practical Exams From January 2; Board Issues Guidelines
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Updates on Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Admit Card
Uttarakhand High Court Asks CBSE To Allow 42 Dehradun School Students To Appear In Class 12 Board Exams
'Release CBSE 2023 Datesheet'; Class 10, 12 Students Request On Twitter
Sufficient Gap, JEE Main Considered: CBSE On Announcing Class 12 Exam Dates; Here's Stream-Wise Timetables
CBSE released Class 12 date sheet 2023 for Science, Arts and Commerce stream
New Delhi:

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 date sheet 2023 for Science, Arts and Commerce stream. The board has prepared the CBSE board date sheet 2023 considering the sufficient gap between two subjects which are offered to a student in both the classes as well as competitive examinations including JEE Main 2023.

RecommendedUnlock Your Free JEE/NEET Preparation Dashboard. Join Now!
Recommended: CBSE 12th Sample papers. Free Download
Don't Miss: CBSE Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now
Latest: Career Guidance Test to choose the right Career Path for you. Start Now

The CBSE has stated in its release that Class 12 date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects examinations of a student fall on the same date. The board will conduct the Class 12 exam in the morning shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm for most papers, while for some, the exam timing is 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. Students will get 15 minutes of reading time to read the question paper before writing.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12: Science Exam Dates

DateSubject(s)
February 24, 2023English
February 28, 2023Chemistry
March 6, 2023Physics
March 11, 2023Mathematics, Applied Mathematics
March 16, 2023Biology
March 23, 2023Informatics Practices, Computer Science

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12: Commerce Exam Dates

Date

Subject(s)

February 15, 2023

Entrepreneurship

February 23, 2023

Cost accounting

February 24, 2023

English

February 25, 2023

Marketing

February 27, 2023

Retail

March 1, 2023

Financial markets management

March 9, 2023

Legal studies

March 11, 2023

Mathematics

March 17, 2023

Economics

March 22, 2023

Salesmanship

March 25, 2023

Business studies, business administration

March 31, 2023

Accountancy

CBSE Date Sheet 2023 Class 12: Arts Exam Dates

Date

Subject(s)

February 17, 2023

Kathak, Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, Manipuri, Kathakali, Banking, Horticulture

February 20, 2023

Hindi elective and core

February 21, 2023

Food production, office procedure and practices, design, data science

February 22, 2023

Early Childhood Care, Artificial Intelligence

February 23, 2023

Hindustani Music Voc, Hindustani Music Mel Ins, automotive, healthcare, cost accounting

February 24, 2023

English elective and core

February 25, 2023

Beauty & Wellness, Russian, marketing

February 27, 2023

Retail, Agriculture, multimedia

March 1, 2023

Bengali, financial markets management, typography, medical diagnostics, textile design

March 2, 2023

Geography

March 3, 2023

Yoga

March 4, 2023

Hindustani music vocal

March 9, 2023

Legal studies

March 10, 2023

Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Marathi, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, French, German, Persian, Nepali, Limbo, Lepcha, Telugu Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Sanskrit core

March 11, 2023

Mathematics, applied mathematics

March 13, 2023

Physical education

March 14, 2023

Fashion studies

March 17, 2023

Economics

March 18, 2023

Painting, graphics, sculpture, applied art (commercial art)

March 20, 2023

Political Science

March 21, 2023

NCS, Information technology

March 22, 2023

Tourism, Air-conditioning & refrigeration

March 23, 2023

Information practices, computer science

March 28, 2023

Web application

March 29, 2023

History

April 1, 2023

Home Science

April 3, 2023

Sociology

April 4, 2023

Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Carnatic music vocal, Carnatic music mel ins, Carnatic music per ins mridangam, Knowledge tradition & practices of India, Urdu core, Front office operations, insurance, geospatial technology, electrical technology, taxation, mass media studies

April 5, 2023

Psychology

Click here for more Education News
CBSE 12th Board exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UGC Allows Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation To Start Off-Campus Centre In Greater Hyderabad
UGC Allows Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation To Start Off-Campus Centre In Greater Hyderabad
Delhi University UG Special Spot Round 2 Seat Allocation List 2022 Today At Admission.uod.ac.in
Delhi University UG Special Spot Round 2 Seat Allocation List 2022 Today At Admission.uod.ac.in
UGC Issues Guidelines On Community Engagement, Social Responsibility Programmes; Asks HEIs To Implement
UGC Issues Guidelines On Community Engagement, Social Responsibility Programmes; Asks HEIs To Implement
HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Term 1 Soon; Know Where, How To Check
HPBOSE 12th Result 2023 Term 1 Soon; Know Where, How To Check
Last Date For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration Today
Last Date For Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Registration Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................