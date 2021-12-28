Success Stories 2021: Defying All Odds, Know How 'They' Shine In Top Entrance Exams Of This Year

Image credit: shutterstock.com Know success stories of 2021

Success Stories 2021: There is no alternative to hard work, and there are no shortcuts to success. Defying all odds, they proved it with their stupendous performance in the top entrance examinations of this country, whether it is engineering entrance- JEE, JEE Advanced, GATE, or medical entrance- NEET, or other toughest entrance exams.

They may not be the top, but their "stories of success" should inspire aspirants taking the upcoming entrance exams, as they have overcome adversity to shine in their respective career paths.

Poor Priest's Son Cracks JEE

A poor priest's son, Dudhnath Tiwari, from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarpur, cracked the Joint Entrance Engineering (JEE Main) exam, securing a 548 rank. His father is a local priest, and the family faced lots of financial hardships during the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Dudhnath once thought that he should take teaching tuition instead of preparing for JEE Main to bring back the family's financial stability. However, his father, Pandit Ashok Tiwari, always motivated his son to focus on his engineering entrance preparations, and not to get distracted by family issues.

Labourer's Son Shines In JEE Advanced

Son of a labourer, Arun Kumar cracked the engineering entrance- JEE Advanced, in his first attempt. Arun, who lived in a remote hamlet in Trichy, Tamil Nadu, secured an all-India rank of 2,503 under the OBC quota and a rank of 12,175 in the general category.

Amid financial crisis and distractions, Arun's fortunes began to change after he was selected in 2019 for JEE coaching by the school education department. Arun initially started taking classes using his basic phone, but his father, N Ponnalagan, bought a smartphone for his son to take online classes.

The boy who succeeded in one of the toughest entrance exams- IIT-JEE, did not hear about the exam till 2019.

Farmer's Son Cracks NEET

Amid all the hurdles, Debasis Barik, son of a farmer from Sambalpur, Odisha, cracked the top medical entrance- National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) with an all-India rank of 6,203. Apart from the family's poor income, the hardships started when his father was involved in an accident and was bed ridden for two years.

But, according to Debasis, his headmaster played a huge role in providing financial support and acting as his other father, allowing him to pursue his dream.

Trolley Puller’s Son Qualifies In NEET

A trolley rickshaw puller's son in Bhadrak, Odisha Murshid Khan cracked the medical entrance- NEET with an all-India rank of 15,239. Murshid shines in the medical entrance with sheer determination, despite financial and other societal difficulties.

Daughter Of A Postman Cracks CAT

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, the small town girl Arigala Lakshmi cracked the top management entrance- Common Admission Test (CAT) with her sheer determination, defying all odds. The girl gave full credit to her father for helping her to achieve success in the management entrance.

According to Arigala, amid financial hurdles, her father motivated her to appear for CAT and enrolled her in a top coaching institute for the preparations. With her CAT rank, Arigala secured admission to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM Bodh Gaya).

- With inputs from news reports