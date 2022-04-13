Submit Status Report On Installation Of Rain Water Harvesting System: Directorate of Education To Schools

DOE asked schools to submit a report on the status of installation of rain water harvesting system

The Directorate of Education has asked all private and government schools in the capital to furnish a report on the status of installation of rain water harvesting system in their premises. The schools have also been asked to make necessary arrangements for inspection by the Rain Water Harvesting Cell (RWH) of the Delhi Jal Board. "All heads of schools are directed to submit report about the status of installation of rain water harvesting system. The schools should also provide necessary arrangements to facilitate the technical team of DJB's RWH cell to inspect these schools," DoE said in a communication to schools.

The NGT had in 2017 directed all Delhi government and private schools, as well as colleges, to install rainwater harvesting systems in their premises within two months at their own cost. The green panel had stated that any institution that fails to install the rainwater harvesting system within the stipulated period shall be liable to pay environment compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

The DoE had in 2019 warned at least 605 private schools in the national capital of losing their recognition if they do not deposit Rs 5 lakh environmental compensation for failing to install rainwater harvesting system.

