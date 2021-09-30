  • Home
  • Education
  • Submit Performance Appraisal Reports By January 21: Centre To Teacher Education Institutions

Submit Performance Appraisal Reports By January 21: Centre To Teacher Education Institutions

Delhi High Court upheld the decision of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) requiring the Teacher Educational Institutions (TEIs) to file a Performance Appraisal Report (PAR).

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 30, 2021 5:50 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Mid-Day Meal Scheme Renamed As PM POSHAN; To Cover Pre-Primary Students
Students Seek Dismissal Of Professor In Coimbatore For Posting Obscene Pictures
PM Modi To Inaugurate CIPET Jaipur, Lay Foundation Stones For 4 Medical Colleges In Rajasthan
60 Students Of Residential College Near Bengaluru Test COVID-19 Positive
Man Held For Helping Sister, Others In Final Diploma Examination
Leaves Taken By Delhi Government School Guest Teachers Not To Be Counted As Working Days
Submit Performance Appraisal Reports By January 21: Centre To Teacher Education Institutions
Centre has directed Teacher Education Institutions to submit Performance Appraisal report by January 21, 2022
New Delhi:

Delhi High Court upheld the decision of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) requiring the Teacher Educational Institutions (TEIs) to file a Performance Appraisal Report (PAR). The PAR shall be submitted online between September 30, 2021 and January 29, 2022 (midnight).

On the basis of the High Court’s judgement, PAR is now required to be mandatorily submitted by all TEIs online on the NCTE portal for the academic session 2020—2021.

This has been introduced for better monitoring, transparency and improvement in the quality and service delivery in the education sector.

The National Council for Teacher Education is a statutory body that came into existence on August 17, 1995, to achieve planned and coordinated development of the teacher education system throughout the country, the regulation and proper maintenance of norms and standards in the teacher education system and for matters connected therewith.

Click here for more Education News
Delhi High Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced 2021: Things To Do Before, During, After Exam
JEE Advanced 2021: Things To Do Before, During, After Exam
DU Cut Off 2021: Science, Arts, Commerce Cut-Offs 2020 Of Top Colleges
DU Cut Off 2021: Science, Arts, Commerce Cut-Offs 2020 Of Top Colleges
DU Cut-Off 2021: List Of Colleges, Direct Links To Check Cut-Off Marks
DU Cut-Off 2021: List Of Colleges, Direct Links To Check Cut-Off Marks
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2021 Declared. Direct Link
CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2021 Declared. Direct Link
When Will NEET UG 2021 Result Be Declared. Latest Update
When Will NEET UG 2021 Result Be Declared. Latest Update
.......................... Advertisement ..........................