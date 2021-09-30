Submit Performance Appraisal Reports By January 21: Centre To Teacher Education Institutions

Centre has directed Teacher Education Institutions to submit Performance Appraisal report by January 21, 2022

Delhi High Court upheld the decision of National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) requiring the Teacher Educational Institutions (TEIs) to file a Performance Appraisal Report (PAR). The PAR shall be submitted online between September 30, 2021 and January 29, 2022 (midnight).

On the basis of the High Court’s judgement, PAR is now required to be mandatorily submitted by all TEIs online on the NCTE portal for the academic session 2020—2021.

This has been introduced for better monitoring, transparency and improvement in the quality and service delivery in the education sector.

The National Council for Teacher Education is a statutory body that came into existence on August 17, 1995, to achieve planned and coordinated development of the teacher education system throughout the country, the regulation and proper maintenance of norms and standards in the teacher education system and for matters connected therewith.