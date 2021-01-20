  • Home
  • Education
  • Submit Action Plan Within 15 Days: Karnataka Education Minister To Vice-Chancellors

Submit Action Plan Within 15 Days: Karnataka Education Minister To Vice-Chancellors

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan has directed Vice-Chancellors of universities to submit an action plan within 15 days with regard to obtaining NAAC accreditation and NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rank.

Education | ANI | Updated: Jan 20, 2021 9:30 am IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Schools Reopen For Classes 10, 12 After 10 Months
Punjab Colleges, Universities To Reopen From January 21
Schools In Tamil Nadu To Resume Classes For 10, 12 Students Today
Education Minister Live Updates: Physical Classes To Resume Soon, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal
“No Plan To Reopen Schools In Delhi For Other Classes”: Manish Sisodia
Smiles, Sanitizers Welcome Students As Schools Reopen In Delhi
Submit Action Plan Within 15 Days: Karnataka Education Minister To Vice-Chancellors
Submit Action Plan Within 15 Days: Karnataka Education Minister To Vice-Chancellors
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bengaluru:

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan has directed Vice-Chancellors of universities to submit an action plan within 15 days with regard to obtaining NAAC accreditation and NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) rank.

Dr Ashwathnarayan, who is keen on implementing the National Educational Policy in an efficient manner, urged in a meeting with all the Vice-Chancellors of government-run universities on Tuesday that every university should have National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking and each college should have National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation.

He explained that the action plan should comprise the details with regard to programs planned for the next 3 years and preparations will be done for attaining NIRF ranking, NAAC accreditation.

"To get higher ranks, NIRF ranking and NAAC accreditation are mandatory to ink memorandum of understanding (MoU) with global education institutions and to get higher grants," Dr CN Ashwathnarayan said.

Dr Ashwathnarayan also added that our educational system should keep pace with the global trends and policy must be framed according to that.

Dr CN Ashwathnarayan stated that NIRF ranking will be awarded based on the parameters of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

Till now only 50 government colleges out of 430 have got NAAC accreditation. In the next three years, the aim is to get the NAAC accreditation for 230 colleges. Two NAAC coordinators have been appointed for each university limit to achieve this aim.

Kumara Naik, principal secretary, department of higher education, P Pradeep, commissioner, department of collegiate education and technical education, Prof. Thimmegowda, Vice-Chairman, Higher Educational Council, Gopala Joshi, Executive Director, Higher Educational Council, and others were present at the meeting.

The current status of NAAC accreditation in the state is as follows:

1) Government Universities Total 19 (A and above-06, between B and A-04, not accredited- 09, applied- 02, not applied- 04, not eligible- 03)

2) Private Universities Total 20 (A and above-0, between B and A-0, not accredited- 20, applied- 01, not applied- 08, not eligible- 11)

3) Government Colleges Under Commissioner Total 430 (A and above-09, between B and A- 175, not accredited- 246, applied- 09, not applied- 167, not eligible- 26)

4) Government Colleges Pvt-aided Under Commissioner Total 321 (A and above-10, between B and A- 18, not accredited- 293)

5) Government Colleges Pvt-unaided Under Commissioner Total 1803 (A and above-0, between B and A- 149, not accredited- 1654)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University's Vidya Vistar Scheme Aims Academic Cooperation With Other Varsities
Delhi University's Vidya Vistar Scheme Aims Academic Cooperation With Other Varsities
Jabalpur University's Visually Impaired Students Get Fee Relief
Jabalpur University's Visually Impaired Students Get Fee Relief
Eklavya Model Residential School Students To Get NIFT-Designed Khadi School Uniform
Eklavya Model Residential School Students To Get NIFT-Designed Khadi School Uniform
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2020 Mop Up Round Registration Starts; Details Here
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2020 Mop Up Round Registration Starts; Details Here
Indian, International Students Ask China To Permit Them To Return To Re-Join Courses
Indian, International Students Ask China To Permit Them To Return To Re-Join Courses
.......................... Advertisement ..........................