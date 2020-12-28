Subject-Wise Books For CLAT 2021 Preparation

Subject-wise books for CLAT 2021

The Consortium of National Law Universities conducts the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) every year for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at participating institutions. Candidates preparing for the entrance exam should refer to the best books to increase their chances of qualifying in CLAT 2021. There are hundreds of books for CLAT preparation but only a few are popular among students. Some of them are even recommended by the toppers and experts as they cover the entire syllabus in a very efficient manner and are easy to understand.

Here is a list of best books for CLAT 2021 preparation

Best books for CLAT UG

As per the current exam pattern, subjects at the undergraduate level are English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

CLAT 2021: English language

Some of the most popular publications for CLAT English, as suggested by experts are:

Word Power Made Easy

Butterworths

LexisNexis

Along with these, students should also read daily newspapers to develop good reading skills.

Books for Current Affairs and General knowledge

Students can refer to the following books for Current Affairs and General Knowledge:

GKToday

Manorama Year Book

India Year Book

Apart from these books, students are also advised to read daily newspapers, and follow all the important events.

Legal Reasoning

The following books are recommended for this section: As per the previous year's exam pattern, the Legal Reasoning section will have comprehension based questions. However, the students will be required to demonstrate basic understanding of legal aptitude.

Universal’s CLAT Guide

Legal Awareness and Legal Aptitude by AP Bhardwaj

Books for Logical Reasoning

The following books are recommended for the Logical Reasoning section:

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Analytical Reasoning by MK Pandey

Analytical and Logical Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Elementary Mathematics

Questions in Maths section are asked from Class 10 which include topics like ratios and proportions, basic algebra, mensuration and statistical estimation. Students can refer to the following books: