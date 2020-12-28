Subject-Wise Books For CLAT 2021 Preparation

Candidates preparing for the entrance exam should refer to the best books to increase their chances of qualifying in CLAT 2021.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 28, 2020 8:24 am IST | Source: Careers 360

RELATED NEWS

CLAT 2021: Law Entrance Examination Application Forms To Be Released On January 1
CLAT 2020: Supreme Court Refuses To Cancel Exam Or Stay Counselling Process
CLAT 2020 Registration For Counselling Starts Today; Check Application Details
CLAT Result 2020 Announced, Counselling Registration Starts Tomorrow
CLAT 2020 Results Declared At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Merit List, Details Here
CLAT 2020: Around 60,000 Candidates Await CLAT Results Today
Subject-Wise Books For CLAT 2021 Preparation
Subject-wise books for CLAT 2021
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities conducts the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) every year for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at participating institutions. Candidates preparing for the entrance exam should refer to the best books to increase their chances of qualifying in CLAT 2021. There are hundreds of books for CLAT preparation but only a few are popular among students. Some of them are even recommended by the toppers and experts as they cover the entire syllabus in a very efficient manner and are easy to understand.

Here is a list of best books for CLAT 2021 preparation

Best books for CLAT UG

As per the current exam pattern, subjects at the undergraduate level are English Language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

CLAT 2021: English language

Some of the most popular publications for CLAT English, as suggested by experts are:

  • Word Power Made Easy

  • Butterworths

  • LexisNexis

Along with these, students should also read daily newspapers to develop good reading skills.

Books for Current Affairs and General knowledge

Students can refer to the following books for Current Affairs and General Knowledge:

  • GKToday

  • Manorama Year Book

  • India Year Book

Apart from these books, students are also advised to read daily newspapers, and follow all the important events.

Legal Reasoning

The following books are recommended for this section: As per the previous year's exam pattern, the Legal Reasoning section will have comprehension based questions. However, the students will be required to demonstrate basic understanding of legal aptitude.

  • Universal’s CLAT Guide

  • Legal Awareness and Legal Aptitude by AP Bhardwaj

Books for Logical Reasoning

The following books are recommended for the Logical Reasoning section:

  • Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

  • Analytical Reasoning by MK Pandey

  • Analytical and Logical Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Elementary Mathematics

Questions in Maths section are asked from Class 10 which include topics like ratios and proportions, basic algebra, mensuration and statistical estimation. Students can refer to the following books:

  • Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal

  • Class 10 NCERT Textbook

Click here for more Education News
CLAT Admit Card CLAT application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AIMA To Conduct MAT Entrance Examination Today For MBA Aspirants
AIMA To Conduct MAT Entrance Examination Today For MBA Aspirants
Sikh Gurus' History Will Be Included In School Syllabus: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
Sikh Gurus' History Will Be Included In School Syllabus: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
Ramesh Pokhriyal To Address NIT Goa, VNIT Nagpur Convocations Tomorrow
Ramesh Pokhriyal To Address NIT Goa, VNIT Nagpur Convocations Tomorrow
Karnataka PGCET 2020 Mock Allotment Result Announced @Kea.kar.nic.in
Karnataka PGCET 2020 Mock Allotment Result Announced @Kea.kar.nic.in
West Bengal Class 10 Board Exams 2021 From June 1
West Bengal Class 10 Board Exams 2021 From June 1
.......................... Advertisement ..........................