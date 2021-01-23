Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Schools, Colleges To Hold Contests, Webinars

Schools and colleges across the country will be marking the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birthday today by organising several events including poster making competitions, sports activities and webinars. The Union Education Ministry had issued guidelines for all the institutes to conduct activities commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. While the school students have been invited to participate in online video contests, the universities and colleges will be holding webinars, lectures and sports activities today.

The Union Government is observing January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary. It will be celebrated with year-long activities from January 23, 2021 to January 23, 2022.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ marked the event with a Twitter post that read, “On the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ji, the great son of Maa Bharati, the great hero of the Indian freedom struggle, best wishes to all on 'Parakram Divas'.

Netaji's bravery and his indomitable courage to resist colonialism will always inspire every Indian”.

The schools students have been asked to submit a short video not exceeding 90 minutes duration by January 24. The videos have to be uploaded on social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook using #MyInspirationBoseji or #MeriPrernaBoseji. The participants must tag the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank by using his handle DrRPNishank.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the universities to hold online lectures, webinars, sports activities including cyclathon, yogathons, and other competitions such as painting and virtual poster making .

Participating schools and colleges have been asked to adhere with the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be marking the Parakram Diwas by inaugurating an exhibition on the grounds of National Library in Kolkata.