Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Education Ministry To Organise Video Contest For Students

To mark Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birthday, the Ministry of Education (MoE) will host a contest wherein students can share videos on Netaji at the Ministry’s Twitter and FaceBook page. As per the Ministry of Education’s rule on the video contest, the short videos in any language on Netaji should be uploaded by January 24 and should not exceed 90 minutes duration. While uploading the videos on the Twitter and FaceBook page, students have to use #MyInspirationBoseji or #MeriPrernaBoseji and tag the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

While announcing the contest, MoE in their social media handle said: “Students, have you shared your entry yet? Don't forget to tag Minister of Education, Dr RP Nishank when you post your video and use #MyInspirationBoseji or #MeriPrernaBoseji.”

The government, on Tuesday, January 19, has decided to observe January 23 as 'Parakram Diwas' to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

As part of the first 'Parakram Diwas', Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an exhibition on the grounds of National Library in Kolkata on January 23.