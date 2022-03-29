  • Home
  • Education
  • Studying Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics In Class 12 Not Mandatory For Admission In Architecture: AICTE

Studying Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics In Class 12 Not Mandatory For Admission In Architecture: AICTE

The technical education regulator had last year announced that students who have not studied Physics, Chemistry or Maths (PCM) in Class 12 will be able to seek admission to engineering and technology programmes, causing a huge uproar.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 29, 2022 10:00 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: How to Check BSEB Matric Results, Mark Sheet, Direct Link
Webinar On Careers In Science By Careers360; Options, Scope, Growth
CUET Not To Make Board Exams Irrelevant, Nor Give Push To Coaching Culture: UGC Chairman
ICAI To Close CA Foundation, Final, Intermediate Re-Application Window For May-June Exams Tomorrow
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: 10 Motivational Quotes By PM Modi From His Past Interactive Sessions With Students
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details
Studying Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics In Class 12 Not Mandatory For Admission In Architecture: AICTE
Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will no longer be mandatory for admission to UG Architecture courses
New Delhi:

Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will no longer be mandatory subjects for admission to undergraduate courses in architecture, according to the approval process handbook for 2022-23 released by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on Tuesday. The other two courses which will not mandatorily require PCM subjects in Class 12 are fashion technology and packaging technology.

The technical education regulator had last year announced that students who have not studied Physics, Chemistry or Maths (PCM) in Class 12 will be able to seek admission to engineering and technology programmes, causing a huge uproar.

"We had constituted an expert committee to make recommendations on admissions for which courses PCM can be made optional. On basis of the panel's recommendations, three courses have been chosen," a senior AICTE official said.

Besides PCM, the subjects which are eligible for admission in the three courses include computer science, electronics, information technology, biology, informatics practices, biotechnology, technical vocational subject, agriculture, engineering graphics, business studies and entrepreneurship.

The AICTE has also decided that two supernumerary seats per course will be reserved for Covid-orphaned children covered under the 'PM CARES' scheme in all affiliated polytechnic institutions from the upcoming academic session 2022-23. The reservation of two seats per course will not impact other children because institutes admitting students under this clause can increase their sanctioned intake capacity by two.

"Such children who are issued 'PM CARES certificate' shall be eligible for admission in polytechnic institutions under the supernumerary quota," the AICTE's new approval process booklet stated. The scheme covers all children below 18 years who lost both parents, surviving parent, legal guardian or adoptive parent due to COVID-19 between March 3, 2020, the date on which the WHO declared and characterized COVID-19 as a pandemic, and February 28, 2022.

In a new addition, the council has this year made provisions for additional seats for "gifted and talented" students in institutions approved by it.

"Two supernumerary seats shall be accorded by the AICTE in its approved institutions for empowering gifted and talented students to seek admissions against these seats, which will provide a motivating and unique opportunity for such students in line with NEP (National Education Policy) recommendations," the handbook said.

"The AICTE shall devise norms for selection of gifted and talented students under supernumerary quota and final admission shall be approved by the AICTE," it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE)

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: How to Check BSEB Matric Results, Mark Sheet, Direct Link
Live | Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 LIVE: How to Check BSEB Matric Results, Mark Sheet, Direct Link
Webinar On Careers In Science By Careers360; Options, Scope, Growth
Webinar On Careers In Science By Careers360; Options, Scope, Growth
Read Books On Freedom Fighters: Uttar Pradesh Governor To Students
Read Books On Freedom Fighters: Uttar Pradesh Governor To Students
AICTE Extends Moratorium To Establish New Engineering Colleges By 2 Years
AICTE Extends Moratorium To Establish New Engineering Colleges By 2 Years
Gujarat Resumes Mid-day Meal Scheme In Government, Aided Schools After Two-Year Gap
Gujarat Resumes Mid-day Meal Scheme In Government, Aided Schools After Two-Year Gap
.......................... Advertisement ..........................