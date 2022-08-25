Study Abroad: Preferred Colleges For UG, PG Admissions; Checklist For Students

Study abroad checklist, preferred destinations

With the 2022-23 academic year about to start, many might want to do their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees from abroad. A study that surveyed over 800 people, including students, parents, grandparents and career counsellors across 12 cities between January and June last year found that at least 52 per cent students intending to study abroad now prefer specialised courses over reputation of a university when making a choice.

Before taking the leap toward studying abroad, it is necessary for candidates to plan it well. The number of Indian students enrolling in universities abroad to pursue degrees at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels has been steadily increasing.

Study Abroad: Preferred Destinations, Universities

The top three destinations for Indian students studying abroad continue to be the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, with Australia now regaining its place and Europe catching up too, as per the IC3 Institute's Student Quest report of 2021 and other popular surveys. The most sought-after institutions include the Ivy League universities in the US, Russell group in the UK, and Go8 (Group of Eight) in Australia.

Though these universities are most attractive, Amrita Ghulati, Director-Academics, IC3 Institute, said, they may not have the highest enrollments from India for multiple reasons, including a low selection ratio (less than 10 per cent), stiff competition from across the globe, and high fees.

Depending on the family budget and other factors, there are students from India across all categories of universities in different countries going beyond the popular ones other than the ones mentioned earlier, Ms Ghulati added.

Two more interesting trends, Ms Ghulati noted: “Firstly, student mobility is no longer restricted to English-speaking countries only; students are willing to learn a foreign language to add to their skill set and truly prepare for success in an international environment; secondly, the courses for which students are going abroad has gone past the traditional engineering and business, expanding into designing and creative fields, humanities, and niche programs like sports management, healthcare, public policy and data analytics too.”

Study Abroad: Checklist Before Going

Sharing a checklist a study abroad aspirant might need before packing the bags and move overseas, Mayank Maheshwari, Co-Founder and COO at University Living said: “Moving overseas for a considerable period to pursue higher education is a critical and exciting juncture for everyone. If someone has no experience of leaving the country and moving to a foreign land, several things can be left for the last moment. Hence, preparing a list of things that should be ticked off before packing the bags and starting the migration process is always advisable.”

Here are some of the points that one must take into account:

Documentation should be well in place: Whilst travelling in a foreign country for a long-term period, it is critical that one should have all the documentation, including visa approvals, university’s LOA (Letter of Approval), passport, funding details and other common documents. It is advised to have an electronic copy of all the bundle of records in the smartphone and physical copies in a file.

Financial factors should be sorted: It is advised that one must open a local bank account (which can be done online). Such a bank account will be critical as a student can transact freely once reaching foreign land.

Identity cards and approvals: A student should own ISIC (International Student Identity Card). It not only acts as a proof of identity but offers a range of discounts on products and services (meant for students) worldwide. In addition to this, a student might need city or state-wise approvals, depending on the destination country.

Details of the accommodation in the foreign country: It is critical that an individual carries out the research early and books accommodation as soon as possible to avoid last-minute rush.

Basic room essentials: While shifting to a foreign country and in new accommodation, one would expect to have some basic amenities such as kitchen essentials and living room accessories.

To sum up, Mr Maheshwari added, there are several things that should be taken into consideration by a person when the decision to stay abroad is taken. This is not an exclusive checklist, and it is always advisable to consult a senior or friend who has experience shifting from India to any other foreign country to pursue higher education.