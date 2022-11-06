Study Abroad: Lesser-Known Facts About TOEFL iBT, GRE General Test

Key points on TOEFL iBT, GRE General Test

While there has been a significant improvement in the quality of education in India over the years, studying abroad continues to be the choice for a growing number of students. Traditionally, overseas education was a prerogative of only those who came from affluent backgrounds, however, over the years availability of education loans, scholarships, and choice of new global destinations targeting Indian students has opened new avenues and a far wider set of choices.

According to data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, as many as 2,59,655 Indian students went abroad in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to 5,86,337 in 2019. With fewer restrictions on travel, the number increased to 4,44,553 in 2021, with as many as 2,45,601 students enrolling in foreign universities in the first half of 2022, MEA data shows. The number of admissions in 2022 is already on par with 2020.

An analysis from RedSeer Strategy Consultants (2021) predicts a sharp increase in the number of Indian students going abroad and projects the numbers to reach up to 1.8 million by 2024, with total spending expected to be between US$75 and US$85 billion. With the impact of the pandemic now receding, the number of students aspiring for higher education abroad has picked up and one of the first steps for them, as usual, are the GRE and TOEFL iBT tests.

ETS develops, administers, and scores tens of millions of tests given at more than 9,000 locations in over 200 countries and regions. Simplistically, the GRE test assesses the candidates’ knowledge at the graduate-education level and the TOEFL iBT tests proficiency in academic English.

One year ago this month, ETS set up its India subsidiary, known as ETS India, with Lejo Sam Oommen as the Managing Director. Mr Oommen shares a quick guide to important things you need to know about the TOEFL iBT and GRE General Test for the benefit of study abroad aspirants from India.

TOEFL iBT

India is the second-largest source country of international students in the world, accounting for 7.6 per cent of the global outflow. Data shows that approximately 74 per cent of Indian students are going to English-speaking countries, making TOEFL iBT a very vital test. The test has been globally accepted as a premier English-language test for decades.

The test measures students’ reading, listening, speaking and writing English skills as they will be used in academic classrooms around the world. It allows test takers to stand out confidently in English via a TOEFL iBT score that provides a true representation of their skills.

It is relevant to note, that not only are the TOEFL iBT tests accepted by 100 per cent of universities in the US, but it also accepted by more than 11,500 universities and other institutions in over 160 countries, with 100 per cent acceptance in Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. It is also universally accepted by English-taught programmes at universities in non-English-speaking countries worldwide.

TOEFL iBT scores are valid for two years, and students always have the option to retake the test if they are unsatisfied with their scores. In addition, there are many ways to take the test – in person at a test centre, at home (TOEFL iBT Home Edition) and on paper in a test centre followed by the Speaking section at home (TOEFL iBT Paper Edition). This provides test takers with a robust portfolio of options to test in a way they’re most comfortable with.

GRE General Test

The GRE General Test is the world’s most widely taken admissions test for graduate and professional schools, including business and law programs. It is accepted by institutions across English-speaking countries and beyond, from Argentina to Zimbabwe, and its acceptance is growing in India too. Nearly 100 graduate management programs across India accept the test, including premier institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs).

After a pandemic inflicted decline in the applications for overseas education, from 2019-20 to 2020-21, India test volume increased 3.1 per cent. From 2020-21 to 2021-22, India test volume increased 68 per cent. According to recent trends, almost 50 per cent of applicants are now opting for at-home testing. To ensure fairness and security, the GRE General Test at home employs best-in-class security measures that use both real-time human monitoring and artificial intelligence and technology to track and respond to the minutest incidences.

The GRE tests are more wholesome and provide a wide array of options for students who are looking to study abroad, as these tests are not only accepted in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, but also for Business and Law. The scores are valid for five years, and students are also provided with a percentile rank to help them compare their scores against a larger pool of candidates.

In addition to these features, the GRE program offers free and low-cost resources to test takers to support them in being better prepared for test day. Some of these resources include GRE Mentor, a new self-paced, comprehensive GRE course as well as POWERPREP Practice tests, videos and books.