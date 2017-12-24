MHRD Invites Application For 2018 Commonwealth Scholarship In UK For Masters, PHD Programmes

The last date to apply for the scholarship on the MHRD website is February 7, 2018 and the last date to apply for the scholarship on the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission's Electronic Application System (EAS) is February 22, 2018.
It is compulsory for candidates to apply at both the portals before the last date in order to be eligible for the scholarship.
The Master's course will be of one year duration and doctoral programme will be up to three/four year duration. Scholarship would be offered under following development themes and all candidates must apply under one of the themes:
- Science and technology for development
- Strengthening health systems and capacity
- Promoting global prosperity
- Strengthening global peace, security and governance
- Strengthening resilience and response to crises
- Access, inclusion and opportunity
Eligibility
The candidate must not be older than 40 years as on February 7, 2018.
Candidates applying for the Master's course should have completed or expected to complete the Bachelor degree by October 2018. The candidate must have 60% or above marks in Social Science subjects and 65% or above marks in Science subjects.
Candidates applying for the Doctoral degree should have completed or expected to complete the Master degree/qualifying examination by October 2018. The candidate must have 60% or above marks in Social Science subjects and 65% or above marks in Science subjects.
While MHRD does not want students to take IELTS tests, as a further condition of the award, the university may ask student to provide evidence of a particular level of English language proficiency.
The students who are applying for Master's programme will have to submit a plan of studying and those who are applying for the Doctoral degree will have to submit a research proposal.
