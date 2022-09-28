Study Abroad Guide For Students; Key Points On IELTS, TOEFL, GRE, GMAT, SAT

Key Points On IELTS, TOEFL, GRE, GMAT, SAT

With so many tests including IELTS, TOEFL, GRE, GMAT and SAT available for students intending to study abroad, candidates should have a clear picture of the tests. Language proficiency tests and aptitude tests are the two broad categories under which entrance exams for higher education abroad are classified. IELTS and TOFEL are the common language proficiency tests since English is the primary mode of instruction in most study abroad destinations.

One may need to take one or more admission tests, depending on the degree of study, the university, and the country of study. To provide a clear picture of the proficiency tests, Ashish Fernando, Founder and CEO, iSchoolConnect has shared some key points on SAT, GMAT, GRE, IELTS and TOEFL.

READ MORE || Study Abroad: Preferred Colleges For UG, PG Admissions; Checklist For Students

International English Language Testing System (IELTS): IELTS is one of the most widely used and most favored tests of English for migration. More than 30 million tests have been taken since the test was introduced in 1989. IELTS is the most commonly accepted test for academic study, with acceptance in over 10,000 institutions across more than 140 nations.

IELTS has two types -- IELTS Academic and IELTS General Training. Both the tests assess the person's proficiency in English on four parameters - Reading, Writing, Listening and Speaking. The scoring is done out of nine. To get into the top universities, candidates must aim to get a seven or above in the IELTS exam, the founder and CEO said. The IELTS test score is valid for two years.

To pursue higher education overseas, one must take the IELTS Academic Test. It offers the candidate the flexibility to take the exam from anywhere and allows them to choose between paper-based or computer-based exams. While the IELTS General Training Test is suitable for people planning to pursue below degree-level education or those willing to work or undertake work-related training in English-speaking countries.

READ MORE || Study Abroad: From Scholarships To Jobs Options, Things To Know While Planning For Higher Education

Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL): TOEFL is another widely used and recognized English proficiency test. Like IELTS, TOEFL assesses people's ability to read, write, speak, and listen. TOEFL is largely accepted in American Institutes. Other countries accepting TOEFL scores include the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and France. The TOEFL scoring is done out of 120, and the score is valid for a period of two years. Educational Testing Service (ETS), the US-based world's largest private educational assessment organization, administers TOEFL.

Graduate Record Examination (GRE): GRE is a standardised test administered by Educational Testing Service, commonly known as ETS. Students from all over the world interested in pursuing a masters, specialized masters in business, MBA, JD, or doctoral can appear for the GRE General Test. The GRE test scores supplement the undergraduate records and provide a standard yardstick for comparison to admission and fellowship panels, Mr Fernendo added. The test score is valid for a period of five years. GRE scores are widely accepted in destinations including UK, US, Canada and Australia. Top universities require a minimum GRE score of 320+ with a 4.0 score in the Analytical Writing section.

READ MORE || Study Abroad: Expert Tips On Career Readiness; Things To Know Before Applying

Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT): GMAT is a widely recognised business school entrance exam. It is a computer-adaptive test. The test is administered by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC). The test evaluates students based on their analytical writing assessment, integrated reasoning, quantitative reasoning, and verbal reasoning. The test scoring is done out of 800, and a minimum score of 650 is required to get into good B-schools. “If you want to make it to the top universities abroad, then aim for a score above 720,” Mr Fernendo said. The GMAT score is valid for five years.

Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT): SAT is a multiple choice assessment test administered by the College Board. Students interested in pursuing undergraduate studies in US or Canadian universities can take the SAT examination. Though the test is not a prerequisite for admission to UK universities, a good SAT score is appreciated by many top universities globally. The total mark of SAT is 1,600, and the average score expected is 1,100. However, if one wants to get into top universities, the CEO and founder said, they should target a score above 1,450. The test score is valid for five years.