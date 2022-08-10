Study Abroad: From Scholarships To Jobs Options, Things To Know While Planning For Higher Education

Studying abroad is high on aspiration for students across the world

Studying abroad is high on aspiration for students across the world. With international universities bringing practice-based learning to the fore, students these days are more prepared to join the global workplaces, with broader understanding of the environment, and better placed to face the real world. Overseas education also provides other benefits such as personal growth, deeper understanding of different cultures, and foreign language proficiency. In short, studying abroad makes one a competent, responsible, and an independent individual.

However, before signing up for any course or university, it is imperative for aspirants to do their homework well, identify the purpose of their education, evaluate their financial health and understand all the pros and cons involved.

To ease the confusion, the founder of international education consultancy start-up, DP Cube Learning, Pawan Adhikari, has shared some essential tips for students planning to go abroad for higher education. These are:

Start Early: Studying abroad is undoubtedly a terrific experience, both personally and professionally, however students must start preparing early and rigorously to ensure that it fits into their academic plan. To begin with, the founder of the education consultancy said, contact the university's study abroad or global education office and then begin to start researching. Not building the correct foundation is the biggest mistake that students make, he added.

Mr Adhikari advises students to stay on track by taking ownership of the process and ensuring that the courses they select are in their best interests.

Admission Requirements: When selecting a university, it is essential to understand the university's requirements and eligibility criteria. For example, what level of English proficiency is required, who are your professors, mentors, and their research fields at the institution, and how to change majors once enrolled? It is also critical to comprehend the total cost of this programme, which includes tuition fees, visa costs, and everyday living expenditures.

English Language Proficiency Test: For those who wish to study in an English-speaking country, passing an English language proficiency test is a must. It is not only a prime requirement of most foreign universities, but is also required by immigration offices, professional organisations, and businesses. There are a variety of English language competency exams available to choose from, such as TOEFL, and students can test aptitude through a mock test while also seeking expert advice in advance of making a final decision on the proficiency test.

Application Deadlines: Every country has its season for accepting new students. Three primary intake seasons are Fall (September), Winter (January), and Summer (May). Students must keep a watch on the application deadlines and decide in accordance with the university's preferred intake policy.

Scholarships: If candidates apply on time, there are various scholarships, university grants, and bursaries that can help ease their financial burden. These provisions are primarily need-based or merit-based. Several academic institutions even provide partial scholarships to students to help them with their studies. Students can look for a suitable scholarship before or while applying to the college of their choice and club it with their education loan.

Part-time Work Opportunities: Given that practically every country allows international students to work part-time, it is always a great idea to consider it for extra income. Students can check the minimum wage in the country they are living in and apply for part-time jobs. Most countries have a 20-hour per week rule for students who wish to work part-time.

Student Services: Support services are critical in helping all university students to succeed. Academic support services are especially crucial for international students since they not only join a different education system but also acclimate to a new culture.