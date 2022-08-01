Study Abroad: Expert Tips On Career Readiness; Things To Know Before Applying

Expert tips on studying abroad, career readiness

With the 2021-22 academic session being over, many might be planning to study abroad in the next session. While the students who have qualified Class 12 from boards including Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and other state boards might want to do their undergraduate from abroad, many who have done their undergraduate or postgraduate courses in India, might now want to do their postgraduation or further their studies outside India.

A study that surveyed 807 people, including students, parents, grandparents and career counsellors across 12 cities between January and June last year found that at least 52 per cent students intending to study abroad now prefer specialised courses over reputation of a university when making a choice.

Candidates might also be confused about how the leap towards studying abroad should be made. To ease the confusion, Rahul Subramaniam, Co-founder, Athena Education has shared some essential career-readiness tips for students who want to study abroad. These are:

Understand which courses will support your professional and life goals. Identify the right majors and minors that reflect a healthy mix of STEM, Social Sciences, and the Arts, so that you continue to expand your mind.

Make the most of the resources at your university. From libraries to office hours with professors, to the career support centers, these resources are there to help you get the most out of your college experience.

Attend all networking events hosted by universities before and after you join. Form a close group of peers through these events that will support you through college and beyond.

Make the most of your university’s alumni network. This will help you with personal and professional growth in unimaginable ways.

Aim to rank in the top five per cent of the class.

Prepare for the academic rigor of international colleges by taking extra classes to develop your intellectual depth. Select the majors/minors keeping in mind how much you will be able to juggle, while still excelling in all your courses.

Focus on self-care and money management. You will need these personal skills handy.

Be financially aware of your resources, and create the right habits.

Turn up for all classes. Your professors’ time and wisdom are invaluable resources, so to make the most of your investment, make sure you go to all your classes.

Mr Subramaniam has also shared six things to know before planning to study abroad. These include: