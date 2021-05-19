Image credit: Shutterstock ETS also conducts the TOEFL iBT exam (representational)

The Education Testing Services (ETS) has announced a new test for the assessment of English-language proficiency – TOEFL Essentials. The exam is designed for university admissions and other “high stake decisions”, an official statement said.

“While the TOEFL iBT test has cemented its place as the gold standard in the international admissions space, we are expanding the portfolio with the innovative and versatile TOEFL Essentials test to allow students to choose a TOEFL test that best meets their testing style and preferences. Both the TOEFL Essentials test and the TOEFL iBT test can help students get to where they want to go, and we are thrilled to continue the TOEFL heritage of quality and fairness to help advance the educational journeys of students around the world,” said Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program.

“With the resilience and determination of Indians, I am confident that India will get past the current challenging COVID situation soon, and Indian students will continue to pursue their overseas study aspirations and succeed in their global endeavors,”Mr Gopal added.

About TOEFL Essentials

The exam will test students in four skill areas – listening, reading, speaking and writing.

The test will offer the “ideal combination”of convenience, and affordable access, and the quality institutions’ trust, the ETS said.

Fifty per cent of the content of the test will be from academic English and the remaining 50 per cent will be from general English.

TOEFL Essentials will be a home-based, online, remote-proctored test. The fee of the exam will be USD 100 or approximately Rs 7,300.

Registrations will open on June 17 and the exam will begin on August 21. For more information, visit the official website,ets.org/toefl/essentia