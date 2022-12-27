  • Home
  • Education
  • Students Will Be Taught 'Corrected' Version Of Indian History From Vasant Panchami: Dharmendra Pradhan

Students Will Be Taught 'Corrected' Version Of Indian History From Vasant Panchami: Dharmendra Pradhan

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that books are being re-published with new compositions and these books will give clarity to the world about India.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 27, 2022 11:18 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Value Education Should Be Included In Curriculum: President Droupadi Murmu
Education Ministry Calls For Participation In Digital Survey For National Curriculum Framework
NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exam 2023 Registration Begins Today; Details Here
Survey Of Madrasas In UP: Board To Restart Giving Recognition To Unregistered Islamic Seminaries
New Assessment, Evaluation Scheme In Jammu And Kashmir To Take Effect From Next Academic Session
20,000 Punjab Government Schools Conduct Parent-Teacher Meeting, Over 10 Lakh Parents Attended
Students Will Be Taught 'Corrected' Version Of Indian History From Vasant Panchami: Dharmendra Pradhan
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Sasaram:

Students across the country will be taught the "corrected" version of Indian history under the National Education Policy (NEP) from Vasant Panchami on January 26, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday. Speaking at a programme organised jointly by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Itihas Sankalan Yojana, the minister said books are being re-published with new compositions and these books will give clarity to the world about India.

"Students across the country will be taught a corrected version of Indian history under the National Education Policy from January 26 on the occasion of Vasant Panchami. The NEP will provide us with many opportunities. Mother tongue has been given priority in the NEP. Imparting education without giving priority to the mother tongue is meaningless," he said. "We must give a new global perspective to India's ancient culture and civilisation in the 21st century. Books are being re-published with new compositions. These books will give clarity to the world about India. These books will be available in digital modes also," he added.

Also Read || Odisha To Host Sub-Committee Meeting Of G20 On Education, Culture, Energy Next Year: Dharmendra Pradhan

Mr Pradhan said the G20 presidency is providing India with a golden opportunity to present its heritage to the world. "We must make G20 a celebration as well as an opportunity to showcase India's art, culture and civilisation to the world," he said. The programme was held at the Gopal Narayan Singh University in Jamuhar in Bihar's Sasaram district. It was attended by several scholars, including the vice-chancellor of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh Satyaprakash Bansal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Dharmendra Pradhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BHU UG Admission 2022: Application Deadline Extended For BVSc, AH Programmes
BHU UG Admission 2022: Application Deadline Extended For BVSc, AH Programmes
Rajasthan Government Approves Additional Budget Of Rs 65 Crore For Scheme For Free Higher Education Abroad
Rajasthan Government Approves Additional Budget Of Rs 65 Crore For Scheme For Free Higher Education Abroad
BITS Pilani MBA Admission 2023 Registration Begins; Details Here
BITS Pilani MBA Admission 2023 Registration Begins; Details Here
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Reporting Against Stray Vacancy Round Ends Tomorrow
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Reporting Against Stray Vacancy Round Ends Tomorrow
Value Education Should Be Included In Curriculum: President Droupadi Murmu
Value Education Should Be Included In Curriculum: President Droupadi Murmu
.......................... Advertisement ..........................