Students Want ‘Clarity’ On Reduced Board Exam Syllabus: Ramesh Pokhriyal To Answer Live

Students Want ‘Clarity’ On Reduced Board Exam Syllabus

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ is set to go live again on Twitter on December 17 to discuss the upcoming Board examinations. This session is expected to be focussed on discussion with teachers of Classes 10 and 12. Soon after the announcement of the live session, Board exams aspirants flooded the social media with questions related to lack of clarity regarding the syllabus, while requesting to share details about the revised portions of each subject.

Earlier on December 10, many students had asked for specific dates for Board Exams, NEET 2021, and JEE Main 2021.

Mr Pokhriyal had said earlier that Class 10 and 12 Board Examination syllabus has been reduced by 30 percent as students had complained about inefficiency of the online classes and lack of time to prepare for the annual exams. He mentioned that information regarding the same has been shared on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the schools authorities must refer to it. Though, students seem to have no clarity about which portions of the syllabus would be eliminated.

Asking about the reduced syllabus, one of the Twitter users said, “Sir there is no syllabus reduction done in economics subject of Class 12. It does not account for 33 percent . Please look into the matter and give us a beneficial reduction in economics syllabus”.

Some students have cited discrepancies by individual states in reducing syllabus, “Sir, this year my old school also closed due to which I had to go to cbse to cg and that too in class 10 and now we are very tense and then the state government is not reducing our syllabus so now What to do either take our exam through assessments or do not take it all”.

While complaining about Commerce syllabus in Class 12 a student said, “As you said in your yesterday meeting that CBSE has already deleted 30 percent of the syllabus but in commerce the syllabus has not been reduced by 30 percent . The topics which are deleted in Economics are repeated again, chapter 10 like Qualitative and quantitative method”.

Citing state examination boards one of the students named Himanshi said the easier parts of the syllabus have been removed.

“Sir RBSE and Maharashtra board have extended their exam dates till May 15,, then why not CBSE as the 30 percent syllabus reduced only comprises the easier chapters which help students to score more”,Himanshi said.

Mr Pokhriyal had earlier conducted a review meeting after the live session and considered the suggestions received from the students, parents and teachers.

Earlier, Mr Pokhriyal held similar webinars with education stakeholders to know their views on conducting exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.