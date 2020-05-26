Students Vote Against Delhi University’s Open Book Examination Plans

85% students participated in a survey-cum-referendum conducted by the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) voted against the varsity’s decision of Open Book Examination (OBE) for terminal year or semester students, the teachers’ body said in a statement.

Released on May 23, the survey got more than 51,000 responses, mostly from those enrolled in regular courses, in 48 hours, revealing the deep-seated anxiety among third year undergraduate students about the feasibility of the OBE, the DUTA said while calling the survey as the largest survey so far on online teaching-learning.

The teachers’ body has also said the survey exposes the gap between decisions imposed in the name of students’ good and the actual ground realities.

“The responses of the students confirm what the DUTA has been saying, based on the experiences of teachers’ engagement with students during this period,” the statement said.

“Considering that a large majority of students have only smartphone and basic internet facilities, it is not surprising that only a small percentage have been able to access the online teaching/e-resources made available during the lockdown period,” it said.

“Moreover, since nearly 50% of the students are not from Delhi and had gone home for the mid-semester break, which included Holi, most have been caught unprepared by the sudden lockdown and do not have access to books, class notes or e-resources and cannot arrange for them,” it said.

Delhi University, while Issuing a list of guidelines for setting questions for “the open book exams” said that the exams are “not online mode” and that “minimal internet” will be required for conducting it.

The university said that exams will only require “minimal internet” for “downloading and uploading purposes”.

The varsity, in the guidelines issued to all heads of department, said: “This may please be noted that mode adopted is not an online mode, only for downloading and uploading purposes, there will be a requirement of minimal internet and any latest phone will serve the purpose.”



