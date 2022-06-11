Students' Views Would Be Considered For Admission Decision: Presidency University

Presidency University to consider students' decision to admit students

The Presidency University in Kolkata on Saturday said the decision on admission to undergraduate and post-graduate courses will be taken keeping in view the interests of the students. The university's statement came following a meeting between the students' union and the authority after around 40 pupils began a sit-in on the campus.

The students were demanding that the university should not take part in the central admission process to be conducted for the state-run universities for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

"The authority assured us the autonomy of our university on admission-related issues shall be retained. All decisions pertaining to admission to UG and PG courses will be decided by the university without any external intervention," a spokesperson of the students' union said.

An official of the varsity said the views of the students would be taken into account before making a final decision on the admission process.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)