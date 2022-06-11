  • Home
  • Education
  • Students' Views Would Be Considered For Admission Decision: Presidency University

Students' Views Would Be Considered For Admission Decision: Presidency University

UG, PG Admission 2022: The students were demanding that the university should not take part in the central admission process to be conducted for the state-run universities for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 11, 2022 8:14 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Presidency University Students Withdraw Sit-In After Authorities Agree To Free Vaccination
Kolkata: Presidency University To Admit Students To UG Courses Based On Board Marks
Presidency University Students' Unions Oppose State's Decision Not To Hold Entrance Exams
Presidency Student Body To Donate Money From Fest Fund To Treat Covid Affected Kids
Presidency University: Students' Union Demands Waiver Of Semester Fee Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
SFI Holds Demonstration Demanding Opening of Presidency University Campus
Students' Views Would Be Considered For Admission Decision: Presidency University
Presidency University to consider students' decision to admit students
Kolkata:

The Presidency University in Kolkata on Saturday said the decision on admission to undergraduate and post-graduate courses will be taken keeping in view the interests of the students. The university's statement came following a meeting between the students' union and the authority after around 40 pupils began a sit-in on the campus.

The students were demanding that the university should not take part in the central admission process to be conducted for the state-run universities for undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

"The authority assured us the autonomy of our university on admission-related issues shall be retained. All decisions pertaining to admission to UG and PG courses will be decided by the university without any external intervention," a spokesperson of the students' union said.

An official of the varsity said the views of the students would be taken into account before making a final decision on the admission process.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Presidency University, Kolkata Common University Entrance Test (PG)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra Schools To Resume After Summer Break From June 15: Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra Schools To Resume After Summer Break From June 15: Varsha Gaikwad
CBSE Exam 2022-23: Board Asks Schools To Submit List Of Candidates
CBSE Exam 2022-23: Board Asks Schools To Submit List Of Candidates
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches New Kendriya Vidyalaya At IIT Bhubaneswar Campus
Dharmendra Pradhan Launches New Kendriya Vidyalaya At IIT Bhubaneswar Campus
KCET 2022: Registration For Karnataka UGCET Starts Again; Apply By June 13
KCET 2022: Registration For Karnataka UGCET Starts Again; Apply By June 13
RBSE 10th Result 2022: With 99.56% In 2021; Check Pass Percentage Over Last 5 Years, Their Analysis
RBSE 10th Result 2022: With 99.56% In 2021; Check Pass Percentage Over Last 5 Years, Their Analysis
.......................... Advertisement ..........................