Students Trend #Saveboardstudents, Want Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled

Image credit: Shutterstock Students trend #Saveboardstudents, want their Class 12 board exam to be cancelled amid rising COVID-19 cases

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, most students say they are worried about the pending Class 12 board exams by CBSE, CISCE, Maharashtra and other state boards, and demand that they either be scrapped or the result be declared based on an internal assessment.

UPDATE: Admissions are open at Manipal (MAHE) CLICK here to start your application.



“Please cancel the board exams and release us from this mental torture,” tweeted a student saying that it is criminal to keep Class 12 students in uncertainty with so much chaos around. “Only the ones affected and those who have lost their loved ones can understand the real pain,” he added.

Several students have launched an online campaign using the hashtag #saveboardstudents.

“It is impossible for us to write boards this year...please evaluate us just like the 10th graders,” another student said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already announced the assessment criteria through which the result of Class 10 students will be evaluated. Earlier, the board had canceled the Class 10 examination due to increasing COVID-19 cases across the nation.

“I've had enough of this pressure. Every day I keep thinking when is the exam when is the exam. Will I survive? Parents expecting too much. I don't feel good every day, I definitely won't survive these exams,” a state board student tweeted.

“Please try to understand in this current situation, students’ lives are important than conducting boards exams. It's my humble request to all states education ministers to please cancel 12th Board Exams,” requested a Class 12 student.

Students had also filed a petition on Change.org, urging the government to cancel the board exams in the wake of the coronavirus disease. By May 10, more than 72,000 students have signed the petition.

“The problem is of covid cases. As the cases are increasing day by day how education system can conduct board exams that are to risky in light to once life. Will education system take responsibility of students who will be tested positive,” the petitioner said.

“The situation in India is getting worse day by day! When there were only a few cases in the country they cancelled the remaining board exams and now when the situation getting worse the government organized offline boards exam. What about students safety? what about the students who tested positive during the offline boards exam? I urge the education ministry to look into this matter and some serious action needs to be taken on this,” the petitioner added.

The government had earlier announced to postpone the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the growing chorus for cancellation of CBSE Board examinations.

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had informed that the Board exams for Class 12 to be held from May 4 to June 14, 2021, have been postponed. The situation will be reviewed on June 1, 2021, by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. “A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations,” the board had said.