With the Supreme Court rejecting the plea to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG), medical aspirants have taken to social media to express their disappointments. NEET UG, the sole exam for shortlisting candidates to undergraduate medical programmes will be held on September 12 in pen and paper mode across the country. Students are now using #postponeNeet_savestudent and #RescheduleNEETUG to make their voices heard.

Saying that the Supreme Court will not entertain the plea sought to postpone NEET UG scheduled to be held on September 12, the top court said: “We will not entertain this petition. We do not want uncertainty. Let the exam continue.”

“Over 16 lakh students take NEET. It can't be deferred on a plea of few students,” it added.

Here’s how medical aspirants are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision of not rescheduling NEET 2021.

A worried student in a social media post said: “As a new exam pattern has been introduced, the students need some extra time for preparation. The govt should #RescheduleNEETUG so that the students can prepare well.”

Dear @PMOIndia @dpradhanbjp

As a new exam pattern has been introduced, the students need some extra time for preparation.

The govt should #RescheduleNEETUG so that the students can prepare well#shiftNEETUG — Mohit Gupta (@mohitji9956) September 6, 2021

#RescheduleNEETUG Sir now you are our only hope of all students sir you should also understand the pressure and sudden change of exam Pattern by nta and nta hasn't uploaded any mock test on new pattern and sir we have to appear for many exams so you also a human how is this fair — Piyush Mathpal (@MathpalPiyush) September 6, 2021

While another student said: “NTA needs to take a quick action as it is very stressful for the students to remain in such a dilemma.”

#RescheduleNEETUG#NTA_NEET 2021

NTA needs to take a quick action as it is very stressful for the students to remain in such a dilemma — _saum (@SaumyaR37921754) September 6, 2021

Students will get their NEET admit cards on the NTA website from September 9 onwards. The testing agency has already announced the exam centre cities of the medical entrance tests.