NEET UG 2021: With the Supreme Court rejecting the plea to postpone NEET 2021, medical aspirants are now using #postponeNeet_savestudent and #RescheduleNEETUG to make their voices heard.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 6, 2021 2:16 pm IST

Students' reaction on NEET UG
New Delhi:

With the Supreme Court rejecting the plea to postpone the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG), medical aspirants have taken to social media to express their disappointments. NEET UG, the sole exam for shortlisting candidates to undergraduate medical programmes will be held on September 12 in pen and paper mode across the country. Students are now using #postponeNeet_savestudent and #RescheduleNEETUG to make their voices heard.

Saying that the Supreme Court will not entertain the plea sought to postpone NEET UG scheduled to be held on September 12, the top court said: “We will not entertain this petition. We do not want uncertainty. Let the exam continue.”

“Over 16 lakh students take NEET. It can't be deferred on a plea of few students,” it added.

Here’s how medical aspirants are reacting to the Supreme Court’s decision of not rescheduling NEET 2021.

A worried student in a social media post said: “As a new exam pattern has been introduced, the students need some extra time for preparation. The govt should #RescheduleNEETUG so that the students can prepare well.”

While another student said: “NTA needs to take a quick action as it is very stressful for the students to remain in such a dilemma.”

Students will get their NEET admit cards on the NTA website from September 9 onwards. The testing agency has already announced the exam centre cities of the medical entrance tests.

