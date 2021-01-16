Students Tell Story Of Gurgaon Through Lives Of 19 people

In a novel initiative, Class 7 school students have come up with an e-book that focuses on the journey of 19 unique individuals living in one of the most diverse metropolitan cities of India - Gurgaon. The book "Every Face Has A Story" is the result of a project that attempted to integrate every subject within Heritage International Xperiential School's "Who is a Gurgaonean?" learning expedition.

Each story is about bravery, sacrifice, perseverance shown by these individuals - from a 'bandwala' to a cobbler and from a corporate lawyer to a tennis coach.

"Each person is as vividly different and beautiful as each unique snowflake in a blizzard that is life. It will truly be an adventure to remember, having the chance to chronicle such compelling tales," the book says.