  • Home
  • Education
  • Students Tell Story Of Gurgaon Through Lives Of 19 people

Students Tell Story Of Gurgaon Through Lives Of 19 people

Each story is about bravery, sacrifice, perseverance shown by these individuals - from a 'bandwala' to a cobbler and from a corporate lawyer to a tennis coach.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 16, 2021 4:48 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Manipur Cabinet Approves Reopening Of Schools, Colleges From January 27
Odisha To Introduce Commerce At HS Level In 30 Adarsh Vidyalayas
Mizoram Schools To Restart On January 22, Churches To Reopen In February
Himachal Schools To Partially Open From Next Month
Nashik Coaching Classes Get Nod To Resume For Classes 9 To 12
Maharashtra: Schools For Classes 5 to 8 To Reopen From January 27
Students Tell Story Of Gurgaon Through Lives Of 19 people
Students Tell Story Of Gurgaon Through Lives Of 19 people
New Delhi:

In a novel initiative, Class 7 school students have come up with an e-book that focuses on the journey of 19 unique individuals living in one of the most diverse metropolitan cities of India - Gurgaon. The book "Every Face Has A Story" is the result of a project that attempted to integrate every subject within Heritage International Xperiential School's "Who is a Gurgaonean?" learning expedition.

Also Read Board Exam Date 2021 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, State Board Time Table, Classes 10, 12 Admit Card

Each story is about bravery, sacrifice, perseverance shown by these individuals - from a 'bandwala' to a cobbler and from a corporate lawyer to a tennis coach.

"Each person is as vividly different and beautiful as each unique snowflake in a blizzard that is life. It will truly be an adventure to remember, having the chance to chronicle such compelling tales," the book says.

Click here for more Education News
Haryana news school students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam Date 2021 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, State Board Time Table, Classes 10, 12 Admit Card
Live | Board Exam Date 2021 Live Updates: CBSE, ICSE, State Board Time Table, Classes 10, 12 Admit Card
UCEED 2021 Exam Tomorrow; Check Last Minute Preparation Tips
UCEED 2021 Exam Tomorrow; Check Last Minute Preparation Tips
Himachal Pradesh Board Releases Classes 5, 8, 9, 11 Exam Schedule; Direct Link Here
Himachal Pradesh Board Releases Classes 5, 8, 9, 11 Exam Schedule; Direct Link Here
IGNOU Extends December TEE 2020 Assignment Submission Deadline
IGNOU Extends December TEE 2020 Assignment Submission Deadline
NTA Releases IIFT MBA 2021 Admit Card; Here’s How To Download
NTA Releases IIFT MBA 2021 Admit Card; Here’s How To Download
.......................... Advertisement ..........................