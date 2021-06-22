Students, Teachers Will Be Given Priority In Vaccination: Karnataka Chief Minister

Image credit: Shutterstock Karnataka students, teachers will be given priority in vaccination: CM (representational)

Students and teachers will be vaccinated against Covid-19 on a priority basis, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Tuesday.

Mr Yediyurappa today held a discussion with an expert committee on the issue of a possible third wave of Covid-19. The committee has made important recommendations regarding safety measures for children, availability of medical oxygen, and post-COVID health issues, the Chief Minister said after the meeting.

The expert committee has also made recommendations regarding reopening of schools and colleges, Mr Yediyurappa added.

The Karnataka government on Monday added six more districts to the list of 17 districts under "Unlock 2.0”, where Covid-19 guidelines have been relaxed following a decline in the number of coronavirus cases.

Karnataka has 1,23,134 active Covid cases, according to government data. Out of the total 28,11,320 cases, 26,54,139 have recovered and 34,025 have died.

Earlier this month, the state government had decided to cancel Class 12 or second PUC exams due to Covid-19, and following CBSE’s decision to cancel their board exams for Class 12 students.

However, SSLC or Class 10 exams will be held in July, the government had said.

The Supreme Court of India is today hearing the matter of board exam cancellation.