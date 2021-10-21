  • Home
Several organisations of students and teachers on Thursday staged a protest against the National Education Policy and re-introduction of Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) in Delhi University.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 21, 2021 11:14 pm IST | Source: PTI

Students, Teachers Protest Against National Education Policy
New Delhi:

Several organisations of students and teachers on Thursday staged a protest against the National Education Policy and re-introduction of Four Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP) in Delhi University. They also demanded reopening of colleges and schools that have been shut in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protest was held outside Shastri Bhawan which houses the office of the Ministry of Education here. The protesting organisations said in a joint statement that they submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Education. "Representatives of different organisations addressed the gathering outside Shastri Bhawan.

As no one from the ministry appeared before the demonstrating people, a delegation was sent to the ministry with a memorandum," it said. The organisations said they would intensify their protest if their demands are not met. The protesting organisations included the All India Forum for Right to Education (AIFTRE), All India Revolutionary Students Organisation (AIRSO), AISA, DYFI, SFI and the Youth for Swaraj.

