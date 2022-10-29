IIM Rohtak Organises 'Prabandh: Management Conclave 2022'

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Rohtak, organised 'Prabandh: The Management Conclave 2022' at its campus today, October 29. Professor Dheeraj Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak, set the note of the Conclave by emphasising on the issue of accelerating marketing changes and applying behavioural analysis in the emerging business environment. The theme of the event was-- “Maneuvering Disruption through Resilience, Collaboration, and Execution”.

Highlighting the current market situation and consumer behaviour, Professor Dheeraj Sharma said: "Today, we are in an era where individuals are expanding resources and investing in experiences. With changing consumer behaviour globally, we are going to witness a seismic shift in people’s mindsets. People today are more idealistic, socially conscious, and more experience-oriented than any of their preceding generations."

“Meaningful innovations are more important than simple innovations. While we manage these disruptions and innovations and become resilient, we need to vary at the same time and continue to acquire the basic skills. In our endeavour to acquire high-end skills and technical advancements, we are forgetting our elementary abilities. If one has a strong understanding of the basics, innovations and technological advancements will aid in transforming growth rather than creating dependency. Thus, students should have their focus on basic skills rather than complex and less useful skills," he added.

Various Industry stalwarts from renowned organisations like Mr Devarshy Ganguly, Head of Marketing, MagicBricks; Mr Venkatesh Kidambi, Global Head, Digital Marketing and CRM, Kimberly Clark and Mr Puneet Kapoor, CMO, Ebro India among others also presented their thoughts while discussing the topic “Accelerating Marketing Transformation in Evolving Consumer Environment”.