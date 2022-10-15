"Students Should Draw Inspiration From APJ Abdul Kalam," Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Image credit: twitter.com/dpradhanbjp Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressing the convocation ceremony of NIT Karnataka

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, October 15 attended the 20th convocation ceremony of the National Institute of Technology, Karnataka. Extending best wishes to the students, Mr Pradhan said, "our students should draw inspiration from Dr Kalam and work for changing India’s destiny." A Convocation ceremony on the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is special, he added. A total of 1,787 candidates received the degrees, including 126 PhD, 817 postgraduate, and 844 BTech students. ALSO READ | IITs Are Repositories Of Knowledge, Experience, Bridge To The Future: Dharmendra Pradhan

NEP 2020 resonates with the teachings and vision of thought leaders like Swami Vivekananda.



NEP is an attempt to assimilate the ancient with the modern to strive to produce well-rounded citizens of the world. pic.twitter.com/fs0y42BtdA — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 15, 2022

Mr Pradhan said that institutes like NIT Surathkal should focus more on research and innovation beyond engineering. "Happy that the institute is also fostering research and skill development in the waste recycling value chain. Sustainability has always been a core component of Indian culture. Initiatives like these are a must at our universities for driving the green transition," he said. READ MORE | World Students’ Day 2022 Today; Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Inspiring Quotes

The country required more entrepreneurs and innovators to achieve the future ambitions. "Priority areas like, AI, ML, DatAnalytics, Electronics, AR, Genome Editing, 3D Printing are the way forward as the world stares at Industry 4," he said.

Karnataka is the land of Krishnadevaraya and Sir M Visvesvaraya. It is blessed with rich engineering, architectural and cultural legacy.



Students of @surathkal_nitk have made their mark globally. Now they also have to aim to transform into job-creators. pic.twitter.com/GR6OQ1lCJS — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) October 15, 2022

Talking about National Education Policy 2020, the minister said NEP 2020 resonated with the teachings and vision of thought leaders like Swami Vivekananda. The minister quoted Swami Vivekananda, saying, "Education is not the amount of information that is put into your brain and runs riot there, undigested, all your life. We must have life-building, man-making, character-making assimilation of ideas.” NEP 2020 is an attempt to produce well-rounded citizens of the world by assimilating the ancient with the modern, the minister said.