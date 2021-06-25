Students Should Contribute Towards Nation Building: Maharashtra Governor

Students should take an oath and contribute towards nation building, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said while addressing a convocation ceremony at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Friday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 25, 2021 6:15 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra: BAM University To Start Courses On Buddhism, Ambedkar
Annamalai University Begins Application For On Campus Programmes
College Students Above 18, Staff In Covid Vaccination Priority Group: Karnataka Deputy CM
IGNOU Launches Masters Programme In Astrology
IIT Delhi Launches New PG Programme ‘Master Of Public Policy’
DU South Campus, NDMC Plan Collaborative O2 Plant
Students Should Contribute Towards Nation Building: Maharashtra Governor
The governor said students should take an oath and contribute towards nation-building
Aurangabad:

Students should take an oath and contribute towards nation building, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said while addressing a convocation ceremony at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Friday.

Recommended : Get important details about BAMU Aurangabad. Download Brochure

At least 81,736 students were conferred with degrees at the university's 61st convocation ceremony, which took place in the presence of state Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, AICTE chairman Anil Sahastrabuddhe and vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.

In a virtual address to the students on the occasion, Bhagat Singh Koshyari said, "Bookish knowledge is not everything. Students should introspect about what they are doing. They should have a feeling of sacrifice. Instead of thinking about what the government or country is doing for them, students should be able to say how they will contribute to the country."

The governor further said students should take an oath and contribute towards nation-building.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Sahastrabuddhe said, "The Central government has come up with a new education policy, which has been formulated with the involvement of all stakeholders, right from the village level. The process of granting permission to teach in mother tongues has been started. At least 14 colleges in five states have been given permission for the same."

Praising the University's initiative to establish two COVID-19 testing labs in Marathwada, minister Uday Samant said the move to set up labs in Aurangabad and Osmanabad was revolutionary.

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Declared Live Updates: Madhyama, HSC, Open School Result Direct Links
Live | BSE Odisha 10th Result 2021 Declared Live Updates: Madhyama, HSC, Open School Result Direct Links
BSE Odisha Class 10 Result Improves By 19.13 Percentage Points This Year
BSE Odisha Class 10 Result Improves By 19.13 Percentage Points This Year
Preparing For NEET 2021? Check Last Year's MBBS Cut Off Scores For Government Colleges
Preparing For NEET 2021? Check Last Year's MBBS Cut Off Scores For Government Colleges
LIVE Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal Addresses CBSE Class 12 Students
Live | LIVE Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal Addresses CBSE Class 12 Students
Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled, Result By July 31: Andhra Pradesh Tells Supreme Court
Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled, Result By July 31: Andhra Pradesh Tells Supreme Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................