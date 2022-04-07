Students Should Be Taught 'Art Of Collaboration' For Good Job Opportunities: Delhi University VC

Image credit: File Photo The first day of the event saw 650 students facilitated in offline interviews

Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh on Thursday said students should be taught the "art of collaboration" to help them find good job opportunities. Remarking that "Indians are very poor team players", he urged teachers to create an environment of collaboration.

At the inauguration of a three-day job fair organised by the Central Placement Cell of the university, the vice-chancellor urged the students to be "loyal, committed and honest to the company". "I would request the dean of students' welfare to strengthen this platform. It should be a perennial activity. Whenever a company wants to come to Delhi University at any time of the year, they should be allowed. We should work very hard towards this," Singh said.

"From early childhood, we should teach collaboration to children. Please work on it," he told professors. The first day of the event saw 650 students facilitated in offline interviews and 1,200 students in online interviews. Thirteen companies attended the offline mode while 10 participated in the online mode.

On Friday, the event will be held in online mode and 20 companies are expected to participate. Professor Pankaj Arora, Dean of Students' Welfare, said they are helping the students in negotiating with the companies over the salary and other employee benefits.

