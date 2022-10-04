  • Home
  • Education
  • Students Send Questions On Academic Calendar, CUET Answer Key For UGC Chairman’s Live Interaction

Students Send Questions On Academic Calendar, CUET Answer Key For UGC Chairman’s Live Interaction

The UGC live interaction, Samvad, will begin at 4:30 pm on the commission’s YouTube Channel, FaceBook and UGC Twitter account.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 4, 2022 2:10 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Supreme Court Notice To Centre On Plea Of Girl With Speech Defect Denied Admission
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma Lays Foundation Stone For Medical College
BHU UG Admission 2022: Registration Last Date Through CUET Extended Till October 8
Colleges Need To Teach 'Museum Science' As Specialised Subject, Says ICCR Chief Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
JNU's Participation In CUET Exercise Causing "Uncertainty" In PG, PhD Admissions: JNUTA
IIT Gandhinagar Gets New Director In Professor Rajat Moona
Students Send Questions On Academic Calendar, CUET Answer Key For UGC Chairman’s Live Interaction
UGC Chairman will answer queries send by students and faculties today in a live interaction
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar is set to go live in an interaction with students and faculties today, October 4. The UGC live interaction, Samvad, will begin at 4:30 pm on the commission’s YouTube Channel, FaceBook and UGC Twitter account. The UGC on Monday, October 3, had asked students, teaching and non-teaching staffs, colleges and universities to send questions regarding the e-Samadhaan Portal -- samadhaan.ugc.ac.in.

Questions and queries have been pouring into the official Twitter handle of UGC as part of the UGC Chairman’s live interaction. While several have been asking about grants for higher studies, many are anxious about the CUET UG answer key of September 11 exam. Another has asked the UGC Chairman to align the academic session with the examination calendar.

“Kindly make examination calendar in line with academic session. Late examinations and results gives unwanted anxiety to students,” a student posted.

Another one added: "One Nation, One Exam. Why not one counseling and one counseling fee."

The UGC’s e-Samadhaan Portal is a grievance redressal mechanism to facilitate students, teaching and non-teaching staffs, colleges to lodge grievances, send reminders, and view the status of action taken about their grievances online.

While another post said: "More categories of complaints should be placed in the e-Samdhan portal. There are many types of problems in universities, suitable category for them is not available in the portal, There are many universities where there is no grievance redressal cell ."

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Registration Ends Today; Know What's Next
MHT CET 2022 Counselling: Registration Ends Today; Know What's Next
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Begins; Key Points On Document Verification, PIN Purchasing
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Begins; Key Points On Document Verification, PIN Purchasing
CBSE, Central Vigilance Commission To Hold Essay Competition For School Students
CBSE, Central Vigilance Commission To Hold Essay Competition For School Students
Madhya Pradesh Board Announces 2023 Exam Dates For Class 10, 12
Madhya Pradesh Board Announces 2023 Exam Dates For Class 10, 12
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Document Verification Date Extended Till October 6
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2022: Document Verification Date Extended Till October 6
.......................... Advertisement ..........................