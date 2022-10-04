Students Send Questions On Academic Calendar, CUET Answer Key For UGC Chairman’s Live Interaction

UGC Chairman will answer queries send by students and faculties today in a live interaction

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar is set to go live in an interaction with students and faculties today, October 4. The UGC live interaction, Samvad, will begin at 4:30 pm on the commission’s YouTube Channel, FaceBook and UGC Twitter account. The UGC on Monday, October 3, had asked students, teaching and non-teaching staffs, colleges and universities to send questions regarding the e-Samadhaan Portal -- samadhaan.ugc.ac.in.

Questions and queries have been pouring into the official Twitter handle of UGC as part of the UGC Chairman’s live interaction. While several have been asking about grants for higher studies, many are anxious about the CUET UG answer key of September 11 exam. Another has asked the UGC Chairman to align the academic session with the examination calendar.

“Kindly make examination calendar in line with academic session. Late examinations and results gives unwanted anxiety to students,” a student posted.

Kindly make examination calendar in line with academic session. Late examinations and results gives unwanted anxiety to students. — Saurabh (@Saurabhsrvkr) October 3, 2022

Another one added: "One Nation, One Exam. Why not one counseling and one counseling fee."

One Nation, One Exam

Why not one counseling and one counseling fee. #CUETFEESCAM #cuetpgscam — Kapil Mehta (@KapilMe11620415) October 3, 2022

When students right learn and right to act and future generations why can't we have a system like students can move any school or college or university or institution across country without any extra additional charges....free movement of institutions during course..why AY fixed — Dr Mohan Reddy (@DrMohanReddy2) October 3, 2022

The UGC’s e-Samadhaan Portal is a grievance redressal mechanism to facilitate students, teaching and non-teaching staffs, colleges to lodge grievances, send reminders, and view the status of action taken about their grievances online.

While another post said: "More categories of complaints should be placed in the e-Samdhan portal. There are many types of problems in universities, suitable category for them is not available in the portal, There are many universities where there is no grievance redressal cell ."